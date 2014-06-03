CFDA Awards: See All of the Best Beauty Looks of the Night

The CFDA Awards, also known as the “Oscars of Fashion” tend to bring out the elite from the industry as they honor each other with various awards. Designers bring their celebrity friends to show off some of their favorite pieces, and we all get to see fabulous clothing (along with corresponding hair and makeup looks of course) along the red carpet.
Last night’s awards were no different, as Lupita Nyong’o wowed with strikingly bright eye makeup to complement her Suno NY outfit and Rihanna’s sultry makeup stunned, although we’re not sure anyone noticed considering her shimmering outfit was completely sheer. Let us know if you agree with our picks for best looks of the night in the comments below!
Find out who our favorite beauty looks of the night were...
While Rihanna's Adam Selmon custom gown (created with over 200,000 Swarvoski crystals) was the talk of the night, her makeup was absolutely stunning. Her sultry smokey eye and nude glossy lip were the perfect accent to that shimmering (and sheer) outfit.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Lupita Nyong'o wowed us once again in the beauty department, with a double-stacked shadow that was silver and blue to complement her bright SUNO outfit.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Blake Lively went for a '60s look to complete her Michael Kors shift dress, and while it's a bit different for her, she looks good in everything. The fun bright pink lip and soft eye makeup go well with her preppy hairstyle.
Photo:
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Model Joan Smalls looked stunning in a Prabal Gurung gown and sleek waves with long bangs (and subtle makeup to match).
Photo:
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen went for a dramatic side-swept wave hairstyle and an equally dramatic eye look, both of which we loved.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
While Ashley and MK rarely stray from their black uniform (or their simple hairstyles) they always look pulled-together and on-point. Their sleek, middle-parted buns were created by hairstylist Mark Townsend to show off their jewels.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Jennifer Hudson completely rocked her bold matte red lip and pixie cut at the CFDA Awards, choosing a glimmering silver eye to complete the look.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Solange really gave us a bit of a Diana Ross in the '70s vibe at the CFDA Awards, with a gorgeous pink lip and more volume than we can only dream of.
Photo:
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Sophia Bush looked absolutely stunning with a deep burgundy lip and side-swept curls. Maybe her new blonde hue is pushing her to be a bit more daring?
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Actress Zoey Deutch went for a dark sultry rimmed eye and neutral lips, leaving her hair sleek and straight.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images