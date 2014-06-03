CFDA Awards: See All of the Best Beauty Looks of the Night

The CFDA Awards, also known as the “Oscars of Fashion” tend to bring out the elite from the industry as they honor each other with various awards. Designers bring their celebrity friends to show off some of their favorite pieces, and we all get to see fabulous clothing (along with corresponding hair and makeup looks of course) along the red carpet.

Last night’s awards were no different, as Lupita Nyong’o wowed with strikingly bright eye makeup to complement her Suno NY outfit and Rihanna’s sultry makeup stunned, although we’re not sure anyone noticed considering her shimmering outfit was completely sheer. Let us know if you agree with our picks for best looks of the night in the comments below!

