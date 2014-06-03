3 Looks We Loved from the CFDA Awards

Celebrities, models and designers alike walked the red carpet Monday night for the annual CFDA Awards. While the dresses were gorgeous (No, we’re not talking about Rihanna‘s naked dress), it was the hair and makeup that we were paying attention to. See the looks that really wowed.

We’re just going to call it: Lupita Nyong’o can do no wrong. Somehow the actress is able to wear the boldest makeup pairings and still make it look good. This photo should actually come with a warning: Just because Lupita looks good in red, white and blue makeup doesn’t mean you should try it at your July 4th barbeque.

For her part, Blake Lively showed up in ’60s hair and makeup. This is a risky look, as it can easily come off as costume-ish, but the actress somehow made it look amazing. We especially love the voluminous waves.

If this is the result of having a baby, consider us on board. Olivia Wilde‘s hair was perfect, of course, but we were more intrigued by her eye makeup. Instead of subtle highlighter in the inner corners of her eyes, she wore gold sparkles. The result was incredibly flattering.

