Really Flat Hair Was a Really Big Deal on the CFDA Awards Red Carpet

If you look to awards shows and anywhere else celebrities appear in public for your beauty inspiration, then I think I just identified the new trend you must try: As per Jessica Chastain, Adriana Lima, Heidi Klum, and a handful of other models, actresses, and whatever Olivia Palermo is spotted on tonight’s CFDA Awards red carpet, volume is out, and flat, shiny helmet head is in. Ooooh!

This is, naturally, the kind of hairstyle that only really translates well when paired with professional makeup and gowns that cost twice your rent, but it does seem especially fitting that it’s most popular with once and future Victoria’s Secret Angels, who are probably so sick and tired of Sexy Bombshell Goddess Waves that lank, weighed-down hair starts to sound like a really good idea.

You, too, can get the look, with a whole lot of hair gel, or nature’s hair gel, which is grease. Brush it back at the crown, tie it up in a tight updo, or make like Zosia Mamet and put a bandana over the whole thing to make absolutely sure it’s really securely held down—just don’t even think about touching a texturizing spray or a curling iron.

And if that’s not really your thing, here’s Tilda Swinton as a palate cleanser: