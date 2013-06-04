CFDA Awards 2013: See the Best Beauty Looks of the Night

The CFDA Awards took place last night, better known as the fashion industry’s Oscar awards. This is the time of year that the fashion industry celebrates the talent that it has, and this year big names were involved, and great designers were celebrated. Trust us, we’re not exaggerating here either – Hilary Clinton was on hand to award Oscar de la Renta his Founders Award and Vera Wang received her Geoffery Beane Lifetime Achievement award from Ralph Lauren. It was a big night for all those involved, and it gave us yet another excuse to see some of the fashion and movie industry greats dress up and walk the red carpet.

We saw plenty of matte red lips, sleek chignons and tousled waves last night to give us hair and makeup inspiration for weeks (or months) and could hardly pick a favorite. We’re still deciding between Karlie Kloss’ perfect dewy skin, Jessica Stam’s amazing pixie style and Nicole Richie’s everything. Let us know who you think was best of the night in the comments below!

