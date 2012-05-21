CEW Announces Its Winners: A Behind-The-Scenes Look & Giveaway

I had the honor of presenting at the CEW Beauty Awards this year, the only awards program in our industry where the winners are decided exclusively by beauty industry professionals. Each year, the Cosmetic Executive Women members (who are obviously knowledgeable in beauty) select the winners in each category.
This year was the first year that the awards ceremony pushed for an online presence and asked online media and bloggers to present. Along with myself, eleven other amazing ladies got to announce the winners of the 29 product categories. We weren’t alone though — Mario Cantone, the hilarious actor known for his role as Charlotte’s best friend in Sex and the City was host of the show (bringing up sex numerous times, among other things…) and he helped us pay respect to the 146 finalists. As we watched the show from the stage (luckily decked out in hair and makeup by a team of CoverGirl artists) we live-tweeted our excitement over the results. Click through the slideshow above to see some of the tweets from backstage, and scroll through the list below of the winners.
Also, let me know which one of these products are your favorite and why in the comments section below for a chance to WIN the 2012 CEW Beauty Awards official gift bag, pictured below!
The 2012 CEW Beauty Award winners are:
BATH AND BODY
Bath & Body Mass:
Burt’s Bees® Richly Replenishing Cocoa & Cupuaçu Butters Body Lotion
Bath & Body Prestige:
Shiseido Cosmetics America Replenishing Body Cream
FACIAL SKINCARE
Acne Treatment:
Kate Somerville Skin Care 24-hour Pimple Punisher
Anti-Aging Mass:
L’Oréal Paris Youth Code Serum Intense
Anti-Aging Prestige:
Shiseido Cosmetics America Future Solution LX Ultimate Regenerating Serum
Cleanser & Scrub:
Fresh Sugar Lip Polish
Eye Treatment Mass:
Garnier Ultra-lift Anti-wrinkle Eye Roller
Eye Treatment Prestige:
Estée Lauder Idealist Cooling Eye Illuminator
Moisturizer Mass:
RoC® Multi Correxion® Lift Anti-gravity Day Moisturizer with SPF 30
Moisturizer Prestige:
StriVectin TL Tightening Neck Cream
HAIR
Hair Care Product:
Ojon Instant Restorative Hair Serum
Hair Coloring Product:
Rita Hazan Salon Temporary Color Root Concealer
Hair Styling Product:
Bumble and bumble Bb. Texture Hair(un)dressing Crème
MAKEUP
Eye Product Mass:
L’Oréal Paris Voluminous False Fiber Lashes Mascara
Eye Product Prestige:
Clinique Bottom Lash Mascara
Face Product Mass:
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Concealer
Face Product Prestige:
Smashbox Cosmetics Photo Finish Hydrating Foundation Primer
Lip Product Mass:
COVERGIRL Blast Flipstick
Lip Product Prestige:
Fresh Sugar Passion Tinted Lip Treatment SPF 15
NAIL PRODUCT
Sally Hansen Salon Effects Real Nail Polish Strips
MEN’S GROOMING
Lab Series Skincare for Men Max LS Overnight Renewal Serum
SCENT
Men’s Scent:
John Varvatos Fragrance and Skincare Star USA
Women’s Scent Mass:
Coty Beauty Heidi Klum Shine
Women’s Scent Prestige:
Prada Candy Eau de Parfum Spray
SUN
Neutrogena Corporation Wet Skin Sunblock Spray SPF 50
INDIE BEAUTY AWARD
Supergoop!
ECO BEAUTY AWARD
Neutrogena Corporation Naturals Purifying Facial Cleanser
* Sponsored by Givaudan and vetted by The Natural Step
BEST SELLER AWARD
Mass Product:
Sally Hansen Salon Effects Real Nail Polish Strips
Prestige Product:
Lancôme Visionnaire [LR 2412] Advanced Skin Corrector
**Note: For the giveaway winners must be 18 or older and residents of the United States. The winner will be randomly selected and notified by email by Friday.