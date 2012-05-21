CEW Announces Its Winners: A Behind-The-Scenes Look & Giveaway

I had the honor of presenting at the CEW Beauty Awards this year, the only awards program in our industry where the winners are decided exclusively by beauty industry professionals. Each year, the Cosmetic Executive Women members (who are obviously knowledgeable in beauty) select the winners in each category.

This year was the first year that the awards ceremony pushed for an online presence and asked online media and bloggers to present. Along with myself, eleven other amazing ladies got to announce the winners of the 29 product categories. We weren’t alone though — Mario Cantone, the hilarious actor known for his role as Charlotte’s best friend in Sex and the City was host of the show (bringing up sex numerous times, among other things…) and he helped us pay respect to the 146 finalists. As we watched the show from the stage (luckily decked out in hair and makeup by a team of CoverGirl artists) we live-tweeted our excitement over the results. Click through the slideshow above to see some of the tweets from backstage, and scroll through the list below of the winners.

Also, let me know which one of these products are your favorite and why in the comments section below for a chance to WIN the 2012 CEW Beauty Awards official gift bag, pictured below!

The 2012 CEW Beauty Award winners are:

BATH AND BODY

Bath & Body Mass:

Burt’s Bees® Richly Replenishing Cocoa & Cupuaçu Butters Body Lotion

Bath & Body Prestige:

Shiseido Cosmetics America Replenishing Body Cream

FACIAL SKINCARE

Acne Treatment:

Kate Somerville Skin Care 24-hour Pimple Punisher

Anti-Aging Mass:

L’Oréal Paris Youth Code Serum Intense

Anti-Aging Prestige:

Shiseido Cosmetics America Future Solution LX Ultimate Regenerating Serum

Cleanser & Scrub:

Fresh Sugar Lip Polish

Eye Treatment Mass:

Garnier Ultra-lift Anti-wrinkle Eye Roller

Eye Treatment Prestige:

Estée Lauder Idealist Cooling Eye Illuminator

Moisturizer Mass:

RoC® Multi Correxion® Lift Anti-gravity Day Moisturizer with SPF 30

Moisturizer Prestige:

StriVectin TL Tightening Neck Cream

HAIR

Hair Care Product:

Ojon Instant Restorative Hair Serum

Hair Coloring Product:

Rita Hazan Salon Temporary Color Root Concealer

Hair Styling Product:

Bumble and bumble Bb. Texture Hair(un)dressing Crème

MAKEUP

Eye Product Mass:

L’Oréal Paris Voluminous False Fiber Lashes Mascara

Eye Product Prestige:

Clinique Bottom Lash Mascara

Face Product Mass:

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Concealer

Face Product Prestige:

Smashbox Cosmetics Photo Finish Hydrating Foundation Primer

Lip Product Mass:

COVERGIRL Blast Flipstick

Lip Product Prestige:

Fresh Sugar Passion Tinted Lip Treatment SPF 15

NAIL PRODUCT

Sally Hansen Salon Effects Real Nail Polish Strips

MEN’S GROOMING

Lab Series Skincare for Men Max LS Overnight Renewal Serum

SCENT

Men’s Scent:

John Varvatos Fragrance and Skincare Star USA

Women’s Scent Mass:

Coty Beauty Heidi Klum Shine

Women’s Scent Prestige:

Prada Candy Eau de Parfum Spray

SUN

Neutrogena Corporation Wet Skin Sunblock Spray SPF 50

INDIE BEAUTY AWARD

Supergoop!

ECO BEAUTY AWARD

Neutrogena Corporation Naturals Purifying Facial Cleanser

* Sponsored by Givaudan and vetted by The Natural Step

BEST SELLER AWARD

Mass Product:

Sally Hansen Salon Effects Real Nail Polish Strips

Prestige Product:

Lancôme Visionnaire [LR 2412] Advanced Skin Corrector

