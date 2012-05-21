StyleCaster
Share

CEW Announces Its Winners: A Behind-The-Scenes Look & Giveaway

What's hot
StyleCaster

CEW Announces Its Winners: A Behind-The-Scenes Look & Giveaway

Rachel Adler
by
CEW Announces Its Winners: A Behind-The-Scenes Look & Giveaway
7 Start slideshow

I had the honor of presenting at the CEW Beauty Awards this year, the only awards program in our industry where the winners are decided exclusively by beauty industry professionals. Each year, the Cosmetic Executive Women members (who are obviously knowledgeable in beauty) select the winners in each category.

This year was the first year that the awards ceremony pushed for an online presence and asked online media and bloggers to present. Along with myself, eleven other amazing ladies got to announce the winners of the 29 product categories. We weren’t alone though — Mario Cantone, the hilarious actor known for his role as Charlotte’s best friend in Sex and the City was host of the show (bringing up sex numerous times, among other things…) and he helped us pay respect to the 146 finalists. As we watched the show from the stage (luckily decked out in hair and makeup by a team of CoverGirl artists) we live-tweeted our excitement over the results. Click through the slideshow above to see some of the tweets from backstage, and scroll through the list below of the winners.

Also, let me know which one of these products are your favorite and why in the comments section below for a chance to WIN the 2012 CEW Beauty Awards official gift bag, pictured below!

cew gift bag1 CEW Announces Its Winners: A Behind The Scenes Look & Giveaway

The 2012 CEW Beauty Award winners are:

BATH AND BODY
Bath & Body Mass:
Burt’s Bees® Richly Replenishing Cocoa & Cupuaçu Butters Body Lotion
Bath & Body Prestige:
Shiseido Cosmetics America Replenishing Body Cream

FACIAL SKINCARE
Acne Treatment:
Kate Somerville Skin Care 24-hour Pimple Punisher
Anti-Aging Mass:
L’Oréal Paris Youth Code Serum Intense
Anti-Aging Prestige:
Shiseido Cosmetics America Future Solution LX Ultimate Regenerating Serum
Cleanser & Scrub:
Fresh Sugar Lip Polish
Eye Treatment Mass:
Garnier Ultra-lift Anti-wrinkle Eye Roller
Eye Treatment Prestige:
Estée Lauder Idealist Cooling Eye Illuminator
Moisturizer Mass:
RoC® Multi Correxion® Lift Anti-gravity Day Moisturizer with SPF 30
Moisturizer Prestige:
StriVectin TL Tightening Neck Cream

HAIR
Hair Care Product:
Ojon Instant Restorative Hair Serum
Hair Coloring Product:
Rita Hazan Salon Temporary Color Root Concealer
Hair Styling Product:
Bumble and bumble Bb. Texture Hair(un)dressing Crème

MAKEUP
Eye Product Mass:
L’Oréal Paris Voluminous False Fiber Lashes Mascara
Eye Product Prestige:
Clinique Bottom Lash Mascara
Face Product Mass:
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Concealer
Face Product Prestige:
Smashbox Cosmetics  Photo Finish Hydrating Foundation Primer
Lip Product Mass:
COVERGIRL Blast Flipstick
Lip Product Prestige:
Fresh Sugar Passion Tinted Lip Treatment SPF 15

NAIL PRODUCT
Sally Hansen Salon Effects Real Nail Polish Strips

MEN’S GROOMING
Lab Series Skincare for Men Max LS Overnight Renewal Serum

SCENT
Men’s Scent:
John Varvatos Fragrance and Skincare Star USA
Women’s Scent Mass:
Coty Beauty Heidi Klum Shine
Women’s Scent Prestige:
Prada Candy Eau de Parfum Spray

SUN
Neutrogena Corporation Wet Skin Sunblock Spray SPF 50

INDIE BEAUTY AWARD
Supergoop!

ECO BEAUTY AWARD
Neutrogena Corporation Naturals Purifying Facial Cleanser
* Sponsored by Givaudan and vetted by The Natural Step

BEST SELLER AWARD
Mass Product:
Sally Hansen Salon Effects Real Nail Polish Strips
Prestige Product:
Lancôme Visionnaire [LR 2412] Advanced Skin Corrector

**Note: For the giveaway winners must be 18 or older and residents of the United States. The winner will be randomly selected and notified by email by Friday.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 7

The presenters posing pretty in front of the step and repeat with Mario Cantone! I'm in the royal blue dress (it's Derek Lam on loan from my lovely friend Taylor Droddy, isn't it gorgeous?) and we all had hair and makeup done that morning courtesy of CoverGirl.

@DailyGlow's Liesa Goins made sure to take a shot of the empty room at the Waldorf Astoria before the craziness began..

@Lancomeparis' Eva Arnera poses with Mario Cantone after winning the Visionnaire Award.

@LizKaplow captured a picture of one of the many photographers catching us on the carpet. There was a lot of posing and smiling!

@nicolejparker got a great shot of Mario cracking everyone up, like usual!

I (@beautyhigh) made sure to grab some images with @thisthatbeauty and @fashionstbeauty while we were waiting for our mic test.

@thisthatbeauty and @onglamfashion had to capture their white trend backstage.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Rodarte x LA Philharmonic: See The Mulleavy Sisters’ Romantically Couture Costumes...

Rodarte x LA Philharmonic: See The Mulleavy Sisters’ Romantically Couture Costumes...
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share