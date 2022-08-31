Reese Witherspoon Uses This $14 Face Cleanser That Shoppers Say ‘Helps Prevent Breakouts’ & Makes ‘The Biggest Difference’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I’d be pressed to find a photo of Reese Witherspoon where her skin doesn’t look flawless. Whether she’s in full glam for an award show or has a bare face in a selfie on her Instagram, the actress has clear skin that doesn’t look like it has aged a single day since Legally Blonde. How does she do it, you may ask? You’ll be pleased to know that Reese turns to a drugstore cleanser that is on sale for $14 on Amazon.

The queen of bright, beautiful skin relies on Cetaphil’s Daily Facial Cleanser. “I use the face wash, and I travel with it,” Reese previously revealed to Refinery29. She is truly giving the people what they want: affordable beauty products that actually work.

Cetaphil is a brand I started using when my skin was going through some tough times (a.k.a. teenage acne). I tried a couple of acne-focused products that had fancy packaging and hefty price tags, but none of them hit the mark; in fact, they probably were too potent and made my situation worse. How did I finally find that out? I switched to simple formulas—like Cetaphil’s Gentle Skin Cleanser—that are gentle and non-comedogenic.

That’s why I have no doubt Reese is onto something with the Daily Facial Cleanser. The formula removes dirt, excess oils and makeup without stripping the skin of its moisture. It also balances skin and cleans it without clogging pores (major brownie points). Use it both in the morning and at night to let your skin feel refreshed and hydrated.

For a strong, healthy, moisturized natural skin barrier, reach for Reese’s fave drugstore cleanser. It’s no wonder why she always looks so fresh-faced and radiant. Be sure to add Cetaphil’s Daily Facial Cleanser to your Amazon cart before the sale ends.

RELATED: Jennifer Garner Has Been Using This $25 Blush ‘For About Ever’ & Shoppers Say ‘It Goes on Like Silk’

Formulated for combination to oily skin, this $14 cleanser provides a deep clean and lessens the appearance of pores, without leaving your skin feeling tight and dry. Don’t stress if you have normal to dry skin; Cetaphil made the Gentle Skin Cleanser just for you. Both versions are suitable for those with sensitive skin.

The gel-to-foam formula contains niacinamide, glycerin and panthenol to strengthen the skin’s natural moisture barrier. It additionally defends against the five signs of skin sensitivity: dryness, irritation, roughness, tightness and a weakened skin barrier. If this sounds like the current state of your skin, don’t wait any longer to try this hydrating face cleanser.

Amazon shoppers have given the product a 4.7-star overall rating and can’t say enough good things about it.

“I love this face wash,” wrote one shopper. “It is great for normal to oily skin. It helps prevent breakouts and I just love how my skin feels after.”

“I’ve had stubborn acne for sooo long and I by no means have perfect skin now but let me tell you how much this has helped me. I double cleanse with a salicylic acid cleanser and then with this and that alone has made the biggest difference in my skin,” wrote another reviewer. “It takes two minutes twice a day, girl, it’s worth it; it’ll make your skin so clear. I can’t even name how many different skin sensitivities and issues I have but this is one of the only cleansers that doesn’t irritate me.”

The verdict is in and it says you should add Cetaphil’s Daily Facial Cleanser to your skincare routine ASAP. Watch as your complexion clears up, stays hydrated and looks so radiant and youthful.