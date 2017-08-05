StyleCaster
How CeraVe Became the Internet's Cult-Favorite Drugstore Brand

How CeraVe Became the Internet’s Cult-Favorite Drugstore Brand

How CeraVe Became the Internet’s Cult-Favorite Drugstore Brand
Photo: ImaxTree

If you’ve ever happened upon the trending section of Reddit’s Skincare Addiction, a massive thread of dermatologists, experts, and full-blown skin care lovers, then you’ve probably noticed that when the community despises a product, it makes it well-known (e.g. the widespread, hilarious hatred for St. Ives’s Apricot Scrub), and when users find brands they truly respect, they rep the shit out of them. Enter CeraVe: The drugstore skin care brand that Reddit turned into a legit cult-favorite and desert-island necessity.

6 Ways Makeup and Skin Care Can Help Mental Health

CeraVe entered the market in 2005 with three hero products: a cleanser, a moisturizing lotion, and a moisturizing cream. Since then, the brand has expanded to a full-fledged line of moisturizers, cleansers, body washes, and SPFs. At first glance, the no-frills bottles don’t exactly come off as a force to be reckoned with, but with advanced formulas that repair damaged skin, it’s no wonder CeraVe has garnered such a devoted following.

20582788 132159407392399 7146821075123306496 n How CeraVe Became the Internets Cult Favorite Drugstore Brand

Credit: Instagram | @instylemagazine

On any given day, Skincare Addiction has at least one trending thread about CeraVe, with users praising its products for obliterating stubborn breakouts or gently moisturizing oily skin without aggravating it. Recently, a user wrote: “I’ve had problems with sensitive skin, redness, and mild/moderate acne for 10+ years… I’ve been using CeraVe’s Hydrating Cleanser and Facial Moisturizing Lotion PM morning and night for the past couple months, and for the first time, there’s noticeable improvement in my skin… I wanted to make this post as a reminder that skin care doesn’t have to be expensive or complicated to be good.”

And it’s not just regular consumers who’ve adopted the brand, but tons of dermatologists who tout CeraVe’s effectiveness (without being paid to promote it, mind you). “Dermatologists have a lot of trust in CeraVe because their products are formulated without many added sensitizers or fragrances,” says Los Angeles dermatologist Annie Chiu. “CeraVe gives patients of all skin types low-cost, easy-to-find products, like basic cleansers and moisturizers.”

Skin care doesn’t have to be expensive or complicated to be good.

In addition to its irritant-free formulas and low price tags, there’s one more major thing that sets CeraVe apart from other reputable drugstore competitors like Cetaphil: its ceramide-based technology. The ceramides found in most beauty products are lab-made fat molecules designed to mimic and replace the ones naturally produced by your skin, which deplete over time. Ceramides (whether natural or synthetic) are key to helping your skin retain moisture and maintain a strong, protective top layer against the outside world.

“Beyond being gentle, CeraVe’s ceramide-based products work towards improving your skin barrier health, which helps skin become less irritable and sensitive,” she says. “CeraVe expands on approachable skin care that works for various skin types.”

Given that CeraVe’s been thoroughly vetted by skin care buffs and derms alike, we figured it’s time to gather a bunch of this drugstore standout’s top-rated items for easy shopping. Here are 10 of the best products CeraVe has to offer.

clear skin How CeraVe Became the Internets Cult Favorite Drugstore Brand

Photo: ImaxTree

 

CeraVe's Best Selling Products: PM Facial Moisturizing Lotion
CeraVe PM Facial Moisturizing Lotion

CeraVe PM Facial Moisturizing Lotion, $8.27; at Walmart

Photo: CeraVe
CeraVe's Best Selling Products: Hydrating Body Wash
CeraVe Hydrating Body Wash

CeraVe Hydrating Body Wash, $11.99; at CVS

Photo: CeraVe
CeraVe's Best Selling Products: Moisturizing Cream
CeraVe Moisturizing Cream

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream, $10.99; at Target

Photo: CeraVe
CeraVe's Best Selling Products: Foaming Facial Cleanser
CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser

CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser, $13.99; at CVS

Photo: CeraVe
CeraVe's Best Selling Products: Healing Ointment
CeraVe Healing Ointment

CeraVe Healing Ointment, $19.88; at Walmart

Photo: CeraVe
CeraVe's Best Selling Products: Anti-Aging Eye Repair Cream
CeraVe Anti-Aging Eye Repair Cream

CeraVe Anti-Aging Eye Repair Cream, $10.79; at Target

Photo: CeraVe
CeraVe's Best Selling Products: Therapeutic Hand Cream
CeraVe Therapeutic Hand Cream

CeraVe Therapeutic Hand Cream, $6.59; at Walmart

Photo: CeraVe
CeraVe's Best Selling Products: Sunscreen Face Lotion
CeraVe Sunscreen Face Lotion

CeraVe Sunscreen Face Lotion SPF 50, $10.39; at Target

Photo: CeraVe
CeraVe's Best Selling Products: AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion
CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion

CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion, $15.49; at CVS

Photo: CeraVe
CeraVe's Best Selling Products: Hydrating Cleanser Bar
Cerave Hydrating Cleanser Bar

Cerave Hydrating Cleanser Bar, $4.47; at Walmart

Photo: CeraVe
CeraVe's Best Selling Products
Photo: IMaxTree

