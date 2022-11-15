The Retinol Serum That Gave a Shopper a ‘Glowing, Wrinkle-Free Complexion’ Is on Sale For $12 Ahead of Black Friday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

The hardest part about blemishes is resisting the urge to poke and prod. Let’s face it, you and I have both done it. But even if you do have self-control, some pimples leave acne scars that take forever to fade away. Instead of waiting it out, apply a formula that can smooth your skin tone and texture. One such product that should definitely be on your shopping list is CeraVe’s Resurfacing Retinol Serum.

TikTok’s fave skincare brand has done it again. This simple but effective face serum minimizes the appearance of post-acne marks and pores. It can do all of this thanks to encapsulated retinol, licorice root extract, niacinamide and ceramides.

Encapsulated retinol resurfaces your skin, licorice root extract brightens, niacinamide calms and three essential ceramides promote a healthy natural skin barrier. Sounds like the perfect blend of ingredients for your blemish-prone skin, right?

You should notice a visibly clearer, more radiant and smoother complexion after applying this serum each night. Just remember to apply an SPF every morning, since retinol has the potential to increase your skin’s sensitivity to the sun.

All you acne-prone skin types are going to love this non-comedogenic formula. How do I know that? Because so many shoppers have raved about the results. One wrote, “After four days, I took a day’s break from retinol as redness started. Now, retinol every other evening, and BAM!!! Gorgeous, even, brighter, GLOWING, wrinkle-free complexion at 63 years old!!! Finally! The perfect retinol product!”

Finding a product that yields such amazing results is a tall order, which is why the Resurfacing Retinol Serum belongs in your daily rotation. Better yet, it’s on sale for 33 percent off ahead of Black Friday. Shop it for $12 while you still can!

This lightweight, fast-absorbing gel has gained quite a few stans on Amazon. It has earned a 4.6-star overall rating with over 23,000 shoppers giving it a perfect five stars.

“This product feels absolutely wonderful when applying it. It actually feels a bit moisturizing on its own. About a week [of] using it every night, I started to notice that the scars were lightening,” raved one reviewer.

Another one wrote, “Surprisingly, since I started using it, my acne has cleared up completely. Adding this product at night is the only change I made to my routine. My face no longer feels dry during the day. Overall, this product has helped balance my skin far more than anticipated.”

If you tend to have post-acne marks that love to linger or are guilty of popping your pimples that then leave stubborn scars, you’re going to want CeraVe’s retinol serum on hand. Plus, it’s hard to say no to a 33 percent discount heading into Black Friday.

