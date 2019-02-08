This Body Product Kept My Face From Flaking Without Causing a Breakout

Winter has not been kind to my face. As someone with oily skin–a blessing in my humble opinion–I’ve rarely had to go above and beyond to hydrate when it starts getting cold outside and over-heated inside. But 2019 is a whole different ball game. Perhaps it’s my current diet. Maybe it’s the fact that I sleep with a heated blanket every night. Or maybe I’m just getting older and my body is changing. Whatever the case, and much to my surprise, the only thing working is CeraVe ointment. Now, I’m writing the review I never thought would apply to me.

In order to understand just how drastic my situation is, let’s rewind and review my skin care routine. Once I realized that I was walking around other humans with white specks all around my mouth and nose, I decided hyaluronic acid would be the one-two punch cure. It’s never let me down before and I didn’t expect anything different this time around. So, in between my Specific Beauty Purifying Cleanser and Saint Jane Beauty CBD Oil, I started using a few pumps of PCA Skin’s Hyaluronic Acid Boosting Serum. A few days later, I realized that I was still applying lotion to my face throughout the day because my beloved HA did not come through.

So I decided to switch out my current moisturizer for a heavier one. Unfortunately, that only left me with a pimple and slight irritation that made my face tomato red. At this point, I’m thinking okay, maybe it’s time to book a dermatologist?! Before consulting with a pro–and because I am extremely stubborn–I finally decided to go the drugstore route. I’ve always kept Aquaphor in my work bag because though it’s a little greasy, it keeps my hands from getting crazy ashy. So I figured, dabbing a little on my face couldn’t hurt. And it didn’t! The only problem is that it had no lasting power. By the middle of my work day, my face was back to feeling not as flaky, but still overly dry.

One night, as I was moisturizing after a shower, I realized that a giant tub of unopened CeraVe Healing Ointment had been sitting above my toilet. I’ve always used the brand’s moisturizing cream paired with an oil on my body, but honestly never thought of using it on my face since I was so tied to one routine. But again, desperate times called for desperate measures.

So after letting my retinol settle into my skin, I took a small dollop and smoothed it over my face and lips before going to bed. I decided that if I woke up looking cray, I would throw on a baseball cap and figure it out later. Fortunately, when I woke up and touched my face, it was just as moist as it had been the night before. Plus, my lips weren’t dried out either. And after a few more days of doing the same thing, my skin looked glowy AF without the extra grease. I am here to tell you that miracles do exist and they’re waiting inside this basic, but highly effective product.

My guess is that the addition of ceramides is what makes it so effective. In the simplest terms, ceramides are the building blocks of your skin. They help your skin retain moisture and protect it from the outside elements, which explains why virtually all brands include this ingredient in their moisturizers and serums. I’m not sure why it took me so long to join #teamceramides, but thanks to CeraVe, I’m now adding more of it to my daily routine. Lesson learned: never sleep on the drugstore aisle.