TikTok’s Favorite Skincare Line Has An Anti-Aging Cream That’s Better Than La Mer

If you’re a skincare fanatic like us, then you know all about La Mer’s best-selling Crème de la Mer moisturizer. Big celeb names like Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen adore this product. What’s the catch, then? We’re sad to say that this cult-favorite cream might wreak havoc on your bank account, because it costs a whopping $350. Who knew a jar of moisturizer could cost that much?

We would never leave you hanging, so the good news is that there’s a more budget-friendly alternative that’s brought to you by TikTok’s favorite skincare brand, CeraVe. The Skin Renewing Night Cream stays true to its name in that it strengthens and refreshes your skin overnight. Shoppers say it’s so effective, it’s even better than the $350 competitor.

“I normally don’t write a review but I have to for this one,” wrote one shopper who previously used La Mer, and other high-end skincare products for years. “It is the best I have ever used.”

It’s no wonder why it has earned a spot on Amazon as the #1 best seller in facial night creams.

You might be wondering what a $22 (now on sale for $14) moisturizer has that a $350 one lacks.

To start, CeraVe is known for incorporating ceramides into all of its offerings. The three essential ceramides help keep your natural skin barrier healthy and replenish lipids typically lost when we all age. That, on top of the anti-aging properties in this night cream, make all the difference. It’s an added bonus that redness-relieving peptides are also packed into the ingredients list. These also work to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and ensure your skin maintains that youthful bounce to it.

As if those ingredients aren’t enough, the hyaluronic acid included will retain your skin’s moisture while the niacinamide also calms the skin. These superstar ingredients continuously get released throughout the entire night with the help of CeraVe’s patented MVE Delivery Technology, so it’s like lush waves soothing your face over and over again.

This is all to say that your tired skin will look a whole lot better in the morning with just a swipe of this cream the night before.

Now this formula may sound super rich in ingredients and texture, but it’s still fragrance free, non-comedogenic, and non-irritating. Translation: this moisturizer is also suitable for sensitive skin and it won’t clog your pores.

CeraVe’s Skin Renewing Night Cream isn’t a #1 best seller on Amazon for no reason. It has thousands of raving reviews and ratings to back it up.

“It is thick and has that ‘lock’ function and is safe for sensitive skin at the same time,” wrote one shopper. “Compared to La Mer, at this price, I am very grateful for it. Thank you for saving my skin and my wallet.”

As you can tell, you don’t need to blow your paycheck in order to get healthy, glowing skin. You can do it all with an amazing drugstore option like CeraVe’s Skin Renewing Night Cream. You and your skin can rest easy knowing that this goop is hard at work during the night, restoring your skin like no other.