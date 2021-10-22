This Under-$20 Body Cream Has 56,000 Perfect Ratings—& It Saved My Dry Skin

I’ve always struggled with dry skin on my legs, but during the pandemic, I knew that needed to change. I can’t remember exactly how many oat and aloe body lotions I’ve tried and never committed to. My legs have always lacked moisture and craved a remedy I could never find. That is, up until I discovered CeraVe’s Moisturizing Cream.

The Moisturizing Cream makes me want to lather up after every shower, and that’s something its shelf buddies could never do for me in the past. And when previous lotions failed me, I either stuck with them out of defeat or temporarily stopped moisturizing my legs (10 out of 10 would not recommend doing this).

Regardless of the season or whether your skin appears visibly dry, your legs—and the rest of your body—need a reliable, effective, gentle moisturizer on an everyday basis. That’s a huge lesson I learned after ignoring my dry skin and then finding my Holy Grail solution. And, apparently, a whole lot of other people see it as the same. Nearly 56,000 shoppers on Amazon have given the moisturizer a perfect rating, and it has an average 4.8 stars. The last time I saw something with those marks was, well, never.

“Throw all your lotions away and buy this. I wish I had a bathtub full of it. I’ve never seen a cream work so fast or as good,” wrote a reviewer who had been struggling with dry skin for years. “After just using it for a week my legs are so soft and smooth, it’s amazing. I’ll never be without it!”

You’re probably wondering how the heck it does the trick so well. The key ingredients in every CeraVe product are ceramides, which function as the glue that holds your skin cells together. They work to give you a healthy skin barrier that locks in moisture. And in this specific formula, three essential ceramides mix with hyaluronic acid, the almighty ingredient that retains water. The formula is topped off with MVE Delivery Technology, which is a fancy way of saying that the product releases its superstar ingredients for around-the-clock hydration.

Did I mention that it’s multifunctional, too? You can spread the cream pretty much anywhere on your body, from your arms and legs to your face and hands. Real talk, though—I’ve never been more excited to cake my body in moisturizer after I hop out of the shower—and that says a lot.

After rubbing this goop all over my arms and legs, they immediately feel silky smooth. Even if I skip a day or haven’t shaved in ages, my skin’s still soft and nourished. And if you’re worried about the texture, don’t. It’s thick, but it doesn’t leave your skin feeling sticky or greasy. Plus, the product is non-comedogenic and certified by the National Eczema Association, so those with super sensitive skin can also join in on the fun.

“It’s seriously a holy grail product,” wrote one Amazon shopper who gave it a perfect rating. “I barely use any and it covers my entire face. About a teaspoon size drop covers my body!”

After falling head over heels for this cream, I may or may not have emptied my pockets on more CeraVe products. The Eye Repair Cream and the SA Body Wash for Rough & Bumpy Skin both work wonders on my eyes and bacne, respectively. What can I say—I’m a certified CeraVe lover, and you know exactly where to find me, stocking up on yet another gigantic tub of the Moisturizing Cream.