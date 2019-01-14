This Top Drugstore Brand Just Dropped a Hyaluronic Acid Serum and It’s Under $20

Come winter, hibernation goes from an inconvenient annoyance to a luxurious necessity. Unfortunately, dry skin shows up every single time. Because even with hydrating creams morning and night, the combination of cold air outside and artificial heat inside turns staying moisturized into an extreme sport. So, when drugstore brands we know, love and trust release a top-notch hydrator that won’t break the bank, we don’t walk; we run to grab it. In this case, it’s the CeraVe hyaluronic acid serum.

This drugstore skincare savior, developed by dermatologists, has been around for a long time, but its newest drop is a first for the brand. If you don’t know, hyaluronic acid is the equivalent of a superfood in the world of hydration. The molecule is already found in our own cells to maintain our natural moisture levels. When applied as a topical treatment to the skin, it works as a humectant, which basically translates into something that locks moisture in and reduces the amount lost. In fact, it can hold 1,000 times its weight in water.

When you blend the moisturizing benefits with the CeraVe patented formulas containing ceramides 1,3 and 6-11, you’ve got a skin-healthy product that will definitely kick ash to the curb. It’s also a gel-cream formula, so no need to worry about a heavy, greasy film.

You can snag this powerhouse moisturizer at your local drugstores for just $19 a bottle and if you’re looking for additional moisture, here are a few CeraVe fave that will keep dryness at bay from head-to-toe.

Daily Moisturizing Lotion for Normal to Dry Skin

If you’re looking for a daily lotion, this oil-free option is chock-full of hydrating ingredients and provides 24-hour hydration.

Healing Ointment Skin Protectant

When skin is cracked or chapped, this petrolatum balm will protect and hydrate irritated and broken skin.

Itch Relief Moisturizing Lotion

From insect bites to dry skin, this itch relief lotion restores skins barrier and gives temporary itch relief.

Eczema Creamy Oil

Wether you’re soothing eczema flare ups or pesky dry patches, this creamy oil soothes and hydrates to keep itching at bay.

