Huge News For Skincare Obsessives: CeraVe Now Has An Exfoliator (That Reviewers Already Love)

When it comes to the best drugstore skincare products, few are as beloved as those that come from CeraVe. I mean, it’s basically impossible to go onto skincare TikTok and not find an expert, influencer, or reviewer heralding the brand’s beloved cleansers and moisturizers for life-changing results.

So, it’s our pleasure to clue y’all in on some big news. CeraVe has a new product on the market, and it’s already getting rave reviews—shocking to no one. The nightly chemical exfoliating treatment has the same affordable price that the brand is known for (right now it’s even on sale for $19) and is made with ingredients that gently exfoliate the skin without irritating it.

In fact, the exfoliant is so gentle that shoppers with sensitive skin can use it a few time a week. This might be because it’s an AHA (alpha-hydroxy acid) exfoliator, which means it cleanses the top layer of skin (a BHA, or beta-hydroxy acid, penetrates deeper). Skincare experts agree that chemical exfoliants like this one are best for getting rid of dirt on your skin, while physical ones like a brush remove dead skin cells upon contact. In a nutshell: chemical ones are much gentler, and are more often recommended to those who have sensitive skin.

While it might be new to the skincare market, this CeraVe exfoliator already has a near-perfect 4.5-star rating.

“It is lightly exfoliating and sinks right into your skin,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “I have dry, sensitive skin and this causes no irritation and does help with moisture retention. This just works for me and it is reasonably priced.”

The formula is rich with ceramides and glycolic acid that moisturize, brighten, and exfoliate skin all at once. Plus, it’s rich with every skincare obsessives favorite ingredient, hyaluronic acid, so you know your skin will be feeling bouncy and fresh after each use.

Since it’s an AHA serum, you can expect it to reduce signs of aging skin, too. The acid boosts skin’s turnover and helps healthier looking cells get back to the surface, as well as minimizes the look of dark spots and wrinkles. Basically, it’ll help you get that even glow back.

“Super moisturizing and fantastic for my sensitive, cranky, mature skin,” wrote one reviewer. “My skin has also been pretty angry of late since I’m also using retinoids, but on the nights I use this serum my skin is a bit calmer in the morning. Best of all, CeraVe products like this one are very affordable and accessible. You don’t have to spend a lot to have great skin care.”

There ya have it. Another home run CeraVe product to add to the collection.