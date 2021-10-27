This Exfoliating Body Wash Zapped My Bacne In Two Weeks—& It’s Less Than $15

If you’re like me, you might consider body wash to be an afterthought in your beauty routine. But after getting a ton of back acne, my views completely changed. It’s not ideal when you have blemishes and scars all over your back. Bacne can affect how you feel in your skin and even which shirt you put on each day.

You might have had clear skin your entire life, but bacne can sometimes just show up completely unannounced. It did for me on my upper back and even on my chest, and these bumps have flared up more than I like.

My second bacne flare-up happened recently, so I decided to try a different body wash in the hopes that it would get rid of this acne for good. And, boy, did it work.

CeraVe’s SA Body Wash for Rough & Bumpy Skin is my bacne savior. The brand keeps its formulas super simple, yet effective, and packs each product with ceramides, so it’s not shocking that I loved this product as much as I do its use-anywhere moisturizer.

Let me explain what makes this body wash so good for your skin. By default, the formula of this exfoliating salicylic acid body wash includes three essential ceramides, which function as the glue that holds your skin cells together. Having a strong and healthy skin barrier ensures that it retains moisture and repels away all the bad stuff.

The body wash’s exfoliating powers come from salicylic acid. This beta hydroxy acid (BHA) improves skin texture by way of exfoliation, but not the kind that involves those super rough microbeads or crushed nut shells. This product doesn’t involve any kind of physical exfoliating elements, making it way more gentle compared to its peers. Niacinamide and hyaluronic acid also enrich this non-comedogenic formula by calming and hydrating the skin.

That’s a lot of ingredient name drops, I know, but they seriously do work in unison to make your skin the healthiest it can be. Users have seen great results after using this gentle formula, which is evident in its 4.6-star rating on Amazon. “Noticed a difference in the texture of my skin, after the first week of using it. Skin felt a lot more smooth and hydrated,” wrote one shopper who gave this product a perfect rating.

“I have used this product only twice and already my body acne is lightening up,” wrote another shopper. “I cannot remember what having clear, smooth skin is like, but this body wash has already gotten me closer to that.”

For me, I started seeing results in my first week of use and my bacne really cleared up after just two weeks. Although I no longer have body acne, thankfully, I still massage this cleanser on my upper back and chest every time I shower. It has kept my acne at bay for several months and makes me feel more confident in my skin.