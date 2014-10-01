Instagram Insta-Glam: Center Parts

Center parts are one of the simplest styles anyone can wear because it’s as easy as grabbing a comb. While the part itself is super simple, where you go from there has no limits. Whether you’re keeping your hair polished or playing around with texture, there are so many great styles that stem from a center part.
We wanted some real-life center part inspiration, so turned to Instagram, and as always, we were far from disappointed. From straight and sleek to waves and braids, we saw (and loved) it all. Take a look at some of our favorite styles to rock with a center part, and be sure to let us know how you style your hair in the comments below!
@Dirty_closets's bouncy curls are among the best we've ever seen, and her center part gives it that little extra oomph.
Photo:
Instagram
@Aprilfortin sure knows how to rock a center part classic — with sleek and straight hair.
Photo:
Instagram
@Embeautystylists' center part style is filled with volume as she pinned back the front of her hair to show off her big curls underneath.
Photo:
Instagram
Who says you have to get fancy to pull off a center part? @Nadia_nikole couldn't look better wearing a center part with her natural hair texture!
Photo:
Instagram
A center part goes perfectly with @tatum_jade's short, messy, waves!
Photo:
Instagram
@Ichoublog looks so sleek and put together with her center parted low ponytail.
Photo:
Instagram
@Kathyastevens drew attention to her center part in the most fashionable way with this gorgeous hair chain.
Photo:
Instagram
@Demure_beautybyjay started out with a center part and ended up with a milkmaid braid that we want right now.
Photo:
Instagram