DIY This Surprisingly Easy Celestial Mani

By New Year’s Eve we’ll be tiring of the classic holiday glitter manis. To dress up your fingers for the big ball drop, try this galaxy nail art design that amps up black glitter polish.

Tools

Base coat

Top coat

Julep polish in Estelle ($14, julep.com), or another black glitter polish

1 dark nail color

3 bright nail colors to create a “galaxy” effect

1 white nail polish

Small sponges

Paper plate

Dotting tool or bobby pin

Step 1: Apply a base coat.

Step 2: Apply a coat of dark nail color. Make sure your nails are dry to the touch before you move on to the next step.

Step 3: Brush or pour a few drops of a bright polish onto a paper plate. Press a sponge into the color and gently dab it over a small section of each nail. Wait until your nails are dry to the touch, then repeat with your remaining two colors. For best results, use a clean sponge for each color, and don’t layer colors directly on top of each other. (But don’t stress if they overlap a bit.)

Step 4: Once your bright colors are all dry to the touch, press a clean sponge into a few drops of Estelle and dab it over your entire nail.

Step 5: Use a dotting tool to add some white celestial bodies. If you don’t have a dotting tool, pull a bobby pin open and use one of the rounded ends.

Step 6: Finish with a top coat.

