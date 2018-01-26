7 Celebrities Who Have Top-Notch Beauty Channels on YouTube

In 2018, there are a million ways to get it, and for some of our favorite celebs, that includes a YouTube channel. Back in the day, A-listers rarely put their personal interests on display, but in an era where Instagram and paparazzi exist, that’s no longer the case.

Now, more than ever, women such as Rihanna and Kim Kardashian are showing us that their influence extends far beyond their “day jobs.” And the ones we love most are those who share our obsession with all things beauty. Ahead are seven famous women whose YouTube channels are giving our favorite vloggers a run for their money.

Ashley Tisdale

Believe it or not, it’s been almost 10 years since “High School Musical 3” hit theaters. And as expected, all of the cast members are still making major moves in Tinseltown. Tisdale, who continues to make music and act, has also made a name for herself in beauty circles, thanks to her booming YouTube channel. It’s actually been around for a decade, but in recent months, we’ve been loving her seasonal makeup tutorials, which she does by herself or alongside other pros, such as Patrick Starr.

Maddie Ziegler

She’s been Sia’s dancing sidekick for a few years (see: “Chandelier” and “Elastic Heart”), but the 15-year-old is slowly coming into her own on YouTube. Her channel reminds us that despite her high-profile job, she’s still a normal teenager who gets the occasional pimple. Oh, and her beauty product hauls are actually pretty helpful. Just last month, she schooled us on the miracle acne buster we never knew we needed: ciclopirox gel.

Zendaya

She’s the undisputed queen of red-carpet fashion and beauty, so it makes sense that millions subscribe to her app and YouTube channel. The 21-year-old shares insider moments with her family and trusty assistant Darnell and is a must-follow for curly girls everywhere. Her tutorials aren’t overly complicated and typically include products you can find at your local Target, such as Miss Jessie’s Multi-Cultural Curls.

Madelaine Petsch

The “Riverdale” star catapulted to stardom in 2017, and her YouTube channel already boasts just fewer than one million subscribers. The 23-year-old is an open book, posting videos of her vacations, Q&As about the CW show, and makeup tutorials featuring her favorite products. Fun fact: Petsch is an advocate for cruelty-free products and shared her favorite finds in a holiday-themed tutorial last month.

Karlie Kloss

If you want to know how a supermodel lives, just hit the subscribe button on this informational channel. Sure, you’ll get a behind-the-scenes look at ultra-glamorous events like the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. But Kloss also does a great job of highlighting other parts of her life, especially her wellness routine.

Shay Mitchell

The “Pretty Little Liars” star has shown us time and time again that she’s no floozy in the hair, skin, and makeup departments. But if you really want to know how she always manages to look camera-ready, make sure you’re staying up to date on her YouTube uploads. She’s constantly sharing her favorite hair and makeup tips, most of which she does on her own, sans makeup artist or hairstylist.

Tia Mowry

In addition to her seasoned acting career, Mowry is known for her cooking skills, having released multiple books over the past few years. But if you follow her on YouTube, you’ll quickly realize that she’s quite the hair expert, too. Her channel includes a handful of tutorials that are actually easy to copy and won’t leave you frustrated as you press play and pause.