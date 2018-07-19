15 Celebrities Who Paired Minimalist Faces with Bold Eyeliner in 2018

Ever wondered how to rock neon, jewel-encrusted, or just generally dramatic eyeliner? The key is simple: Go light on everything else. If you pair a bright lip or pigmented blush with intense liner, you’re bound to look tacky! But we know a few celebs who definitely got this trend right.

We’re not sure which beauty look is our favorite. The colors? The gems? The intricate geometric designs? Different looks lend themselves to different occasions, so it’s hard to say. But one thing we do know is that we want to try them all! So, our recommendation for you: Go all out on the eyeliner. Just ensure that your foundation, brows and lips look super natural, so the focus is on your eyes.

If you need some inspo to get the ball rolling, look ahead—the following celebs are crushing 2018’s biggest makeup trend! And, luckily, a lot of their beats are easily copied. The hardest part will be picking your fave.