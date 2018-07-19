StyleCaster
15 Celebrities Who Paired Minimalist Faces with Bold Eyeliner in 2018

by
Photo: Daniel Zuchnik/Mike Marsland/Dimitrios Kambouris/Pascal Le Segretain for Getty Images. Design: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER.

Ever wondered how to rock neon, jewel-encrusted, or just generally dramatic eyeliner? The key is simple: Go light on everything else. If you pair a bright lip or pigmented blush with intense liner, you’re bound to look tacky! But we know a few celebs who definitely got this trend right.

We’re not sure which beauty look is our favorite. The colors? The gems? The intricate geometric designs? Different looks lend themselves to different occasions, so it’s hard to say. But one thing we do know is that we want to try them all! So, our recommendation for you: Go all out on the eyeliner. Just ensure that your foundation, brows and lips look super natural, so the focus is on your eyes.

If you need some inspo to get the ball rolling, look ahead—the following celebs are crushing 2018’s biggest makeup trend! And, luckily, a lot of their beats are easily copied. The hardest part will be picking your fave.

1 of 15
STYLECASTER | 15 Celebrities Who Paired Minimalist Faces with Bold Eyeliner in 2018 | alicia vikander
Alicia Vikander

This modern, geometric wing is sure to stand out against a classic black-and-white outfit.

Photo: Neilson Barnard For Entertainment/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | 15 Celebrities Who Paired Minimalist Faces with Bold Eyeliner in 2018 | amandla stenberg
Amandla Stenberg

Yellow is arguably the color of the year, and it totally pops against Stenberg's dark lashes.

Photo: Jared Siskin For Patrick McMullan/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | 15 Celebrities Who Paired Minimalist Faces with Bold Eyeliner in 2018 | joan smalls
Joan Smalls

An unexpected pop of turquoise against a monochromatic outfit elevates your beauty look in a sleek, sophisticated way.

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain For Entertainment/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | 15 Celebrities Who Paired Minimalist Faces with Bold Eyeliner in 2018 | katherine langford
Katherine Langford

Langford keeps her look youthful yet striking with a bold cobalt liner.

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Stringer For Entertainment/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | 15 Celebrities Who Paired Minimalist Faces with Bold Eyeliner in 2018 | lupita nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o

This isn't the first time Nyong'o has experimented with gems, and we love them even more when they're accompanied by neon eyeliner! Her look is both whimsical and playful.

Photo: Daniel Zuchnik For WireImage/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | 15 Celebrities Who Paired Minimalist Faces with Bold Eyeliner in 2018 | madeline brewer
Madeline Brewer

Brewer's unusual choice of lime-green eyeliner catches the eye and coordinates with the yellow accents on her otherwise-dark ensemble.

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Stringer For FilmMagic/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | 15 Celebrities Who Paired Minimalist Faces with Bold Eyeliner in 2018 | margot robbie
Margot Robbie

White liner really makes Robbie's eyes pop and coordinates perfectly with her white sequins!

Photo: Mike Marsland For WireImage/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | 15 Celebrities Who Paired Minimalist Faces with Bold Eyeliner in 2018 | martha hunt
Martha Hunt

If StyleCaster were an eyeliner, we would be this one.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris For Entertainment/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | 15 Celebrities Who Paired Minimalist Faces with Bold Eyeliner in 2018 | winnie harlow
Winnie Harlow

This color looks beyond gorg on Harlow, who paired it with minimal makeup in order to truly let the lavender shine.

Photo: Gisela Schober For German Select/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | 15 Celebrities Who Paired Minimalist Faces with Bold Eyeliner in 2018 | yara shahidi
Yara Shahidi

Yellow eyeliner once again takes center stage on actress Yara Shahidi.

Photo: Donato Sardella For Entertainment/Getty Images.
Rihanna

White seems to be extremely effective at drawing attention to the eyes—we expect to see more of this color in future celebrity makeup looks.

Photo: Instagram/badgalriri
Chiara Ferragni

This dramatic color-block wing is intense, but the flat hue really makes the fashion blogger's eyes sparkle.

Photo: Instagram/chiaraferragni
Anne Winters

The 13RW star has studied up on her trends. Hello, yellow!

Photo: Instagram/jamesreadtan
Gigi Hadid

Cobalt is striking against Hadid's soft, glowy complexion. Keeping the rest of her face natural really accentuates the severity of the color and wing.

Photo: Instagram/gigihadid
Kristen Stewart

White eyeliner may be the only thing that competes yellow this summer—it really captures attention.

Photo: Instagram/beau_nelson

