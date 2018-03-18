25 Celebrities Who Have Mastered a Fierce Buzz Cut

Celebrities have given us a range of styles from dyes to perms, bleaches, and cuts. But the riskiest and most empowering hairstyle by far involves taking a pair of hair clippers to the scalp.
Buzz cuts aren’t new to the styling world, but with more and more celebrities opting for a clean shave, it’s a look that continues to make headlines. Especially when the same actresses, models, and singers find different and innovating ways to make something as simple as a bare head unique.
Ahead are the ones, both past and present, that continue to turn heads.
Amandla Stenberg
After shooting "Everything, Everything," where Amandla Stenberg flaunted her now-gone natural volumized curls, the actress changed it up and cut it all off.
Photo:
Getty Images
Cara Delevingne
One of Karl Lagerfeld's muses and the face of Chanel, Cara Delevingne set trends at the 2017 Met Gala, where she revealed a silver shaved head to match her silver ensemble.
Photo:
Getty Images
Cynthia Nixon
"Sex and the City" star Cynthia Nixon clipped and shaved her well-known fire-red hair and took on a more sentimental acting role as a poetry professor diagnosed with cancer back in 2012.
Photo:
Getty Images
Danai Gurira
Danai Gurira proudly wore her usual shaved ’do during the filming of "Black Panther," but even with a wig on the television series "The Walking Dead," she's been on the buzz cut team long before then.
Photo:
Getty Images
Grace Jones
She is the queen of everything new and different. Over the past few decades, Grace Jones has given us wild shapes and structures with her hair. The most timeless style is her clean shave.
Photo:
Getty Images
Jennifer Hudson
Jennifer Hudson has made some major changes in the past few years, but this sleeked-back buzz is by far the biggest and cutest.
Photo:
Getty Images
Jessie J.
Though she was known for her famous dark shoulder-length hairdo, Jessie J's short and blonde cut was a huge surprise in 2015. Today, she continues to style her hair in every possible chic way as it grows longer.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kristen Stewart
Twilight muse Kristen Stewart definitely surprised us when she said goodbye to her natural brunette hair and welcomed a bleach-blonde buzz cut.
Photo:
Getty Images
Natalie Portman
While on the set of "V for Vendetta," Natalie Portman. Off set, she styled and glammed her face and attire to harmonize with her buzz.
Photo:
Getty Images
Rose McGowan
As the leader of the #metoo movement, Rose McGowan fearlessly reveals her natural beauty.
Photo:
Getty Images
Ruth Bell
Ruth Bell took on a new look in 2015 when she went bare and blonde. The identical twin definitely showed that despite sharing a face, the fashion model is indeed her own person.
Photo:
Getty Images
Sanaa Lathan
Actress Sanaa Lathan got rid of her bleached-blonde look and went bald and beautiful for a new movie role last summer.
Photo:
Getty Images
Slick Woods
Not only is she a popular face for Fenty Beauty, but Slick Woods has been hitting runways in major cities with her signature shaved head.
Photo:
Getty Images
Adwoa Aboah
Adwoa Aboah has gone through a series of hair changes throughout her life, but this one is by far the boldest. The fashion model went from braids to an Afro to a buzz cut.
Photo:
Getty Images
Alek Wek
As much as Alek Wek changes her style every few years—from a signature buzz to cornrows and back again—it's clear that a bare head is the official look for her.
Photo:
Getty Images
Amber Rose
For more than 15 years, Amber Rose has been known for her clean and chic silver buzz cut. Recently, she's been changing it up with a few wigs and colored extensions.
Photo:
Getty Images
Angelina Jolie
In 1997, with some nude lipstick and a smokey eye, Angelina Jolie flaunted her new ’do for her role as Gia in the drama "Gia."
Photo:
Getty Images
Asia Kate Dillon
Asia Kate Dillon was 2017's breakout star on the television series "Billions." Dillon still proudly rocks her short hairdo as she did on the set of the series.
Photo:
Getty Images
Charlize Theron
As a natural blonde, Charlize Theron has worn many hairstyles that have given us life. But in 2012 while filming "Mad Max," she shocked us with a full-head shave.
Photo:
Getty Images
Demi Moore
Demi Moore is among the list of stars to get rid of her long, dark brunette hair for a movie role. In 1997, she shaved her head on camera on the set of "G.I. Jane."
Photo:
Getty Images
Halsey
For two years, and without any shame in doing so, Halsey continues to style her buzz cut in different bleaches and colors in new and unique ways.
Photo:
Getty Images
Karen Gillan
In the past few years, Karen Gillan has experimented with different buzz-cut looks. The Scottish actress has since grown out her hair and is now rocking her natural wavy red locks.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson took the buzz-cut plunge in 2017 in search of a more "low maintenance" look.
Photo:
Getty Images
Keke Palmer
Last June, Keke Palmer brought in summer fever. Adding bold to bolder, Palmer gave her buzz a purple edge, giving us chills.
Photo:
Getty Images
Sinead O'Connor
Trying to be a role model for her sister who was called ugly by her mother and in an attempt to prevent herself from being sexually harassed and assaulted, Sinead O'Connor has shaven her head since she was a child.
"I didn't want to be pretty," she said in an interview with Dr. Phil in 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images