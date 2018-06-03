StyleCaster
Share

Famous Beauties with Unforgettable Signature Looks

What's hot
StyleCaster

Famous Beauties with Unforgettable Signature Looks

by
Celebrity Signature Looks
27 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images: JMEnternational/Redfern. Alexander Tamargo/WireImage. Bettman. Ron Galella Ltd.. Kevin Mazur Design: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER.

Some of us can’t get through the day, let alone a year, without switching up our hair and makeup routine. But for others, certain styles or products are just too good to let go of. Celebrities are often a source of inspiration for our outward appearance, a reality that carries both positive and negative side effects.

MORE: The Best Celebrity Takes on the Classic Pompadour Hairstyle

And although we live for a bold transformation, like Kate Hudson’s big chop or Solange’s platinum dye job, we’re just as inspired by the famous beauties who stand (or stood) firm in their signature styles or simply embrace their most famous features, despite the trend cycle that never seems to end. Ahead, we celebrate some of our favorites, both past and present. We have a feeling you’ll recognize plenty, if not all, of them, from Marilyn Monroe’s blonde bob to Adele’s cat-eye to Jennifer Lopez’s derriere.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 27
STYLECASTER | Celebs With Signature Looks or Features | Aaliyah
Aaliyah

Before her untimely death in 2001, the R&B songtress rarely deviated from her straightened hair, parted to the side.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebs With Signature Looks or Features | Adele
Adele

We have the singer's trusty makeup artist, Michael Ashton, to thank for giving us peak cat-eye inspo every time she hits a red carpet.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebs With Signature Looks or Features | Adwoa Aboah
Adwoa Aboah

The model and "Gurl's Talk" founder is known for coloring her signature buzz cut whenever the occasion calls.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebs With Signature Looks or Features | Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys

For the first couple years of her singing career, the singer and TV host consistently wore her hair in cornrows with beads at the ends.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebs With Signature Looks or Features | Amber Rose
Amber Rose

The model and Slutwalk founder loves experimenting with wigs, but her signature look will always be this blonde buzz cut.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebs With Signature Looks or Features | Amy Winehouse
Amy Winehouse

The late singer's beehive and thick cat-eye became a part of her look, both on and off the stage.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebs With Signature Looks or Features | Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie

The actress and philanthropist's full lips certainly contribute to her sex symbol status.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebs With Signature Looks or Features | Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande

Even with blonde and gray hair, the singer has continued to rock a long, luscious high ponytail.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebs With Signature Looks or Features | Beyoncé
Beyoncé

Hard to imagine the singer without honey-blonde locks, regardless of the cut or style.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebs With Signature Looks or Features | Bo Derek
Bo Derek

Back in 1979, the actress' cornrows were cemented as one of cinema's most memorable looks.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebs With Signature Looks or Features | Brandy
Brandy

Throughout the '90s and part of the new millennium, the singer and actress became known for her microbraids.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebs With Signature Looks or Features | Brigitte Bardot
Brigitte Bardot

Her tousled blonde hair, cat-eye makeup, and pouty lips were among the must-have looks throughout the '60s and '70s.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebs With Signature Looks or Features | Cindy Crawford
Cindy Crawford

Rather than have it removed, the model embraced the mole just above her lip, ultimately leading to her supermodel status.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebs With Signature Looks or Features | Diana and Tracee Ellis Ross
Diana and Tracee Ellis Ross

This mother and daughter duo rock larger-than-life manes, whether they're together or separate.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebs With Signature Looks or Features | Dita Von Teese
Dita Von Teese

The burlesque performer is fiercely devoted to rocking a red lip almost daily.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebs With Signature Looks or Features | Fernanda Ly
Fernanda Ly

You'll be hard-pressed to see this top runway model without pink hair.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebs With Signature Looks or Features | Grace Jones
Grace Jones

The legendary performer has always rocked short hair and a bold lip, both on and off the stage.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebs With Signature Looks or Features | Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani

This certified California girl is never without red lipstick or platinum hair.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebs With Signature Looks or Features | Halle Berry
Halle Berry

Although she's experimenting with longer styles now, the Oscar winner has spent most of her career in a pixie cut.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebs With Signature Looks or Features | Janelle Monáe
Janelle Monáe

When she first hit the scene, the singer and actress consistently wore a pompadour hairstyle, along with a black-and-white suit.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebs With Signature Looks or Features | Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez

Whose backside is more famous than this triple threat's?

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebs With Signature Looks or Features | Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth

Whenever she hits a red carpet, we're reminded of her uniquely colored eyes. The technical name of this is heterochromia, when the eyes vary in pigmentation.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebs With Signature Looks or Features | Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o

Since winning her Oscar, back in 2014, the actress and her trusty stylist Vernon Francois, have collaborated on some of the most head-turning natural hairstyles in Tinseltown.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebs With Signature Looks or Features | Marilyn Monroe
Marilyn Monroe

Besides that curvy figure and soft-spoken voice, Monroe's signature look isn't complete without the platinum bob.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebs With Signature Looks or Features | Nina Simone
Nina Simone

Long before natural hair was seen as beautiful to the mainstream, this iconic performer and activist proudly rocked her coils and kinks at a time when most performers of color were wearing wigs on stage.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebs With Signature Looks or Features | Rihanna
Rihanna

From 2007 to 2009, the singer's black hair signified her "Good Girl Gone Bad" phase.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebs With Signature Looks or Features | Rose McGowan
Rose McGowan

Since leaving Hollywood to become a full-time activist and artist, McGowan's black buzz cut and bold lip have become part of her signature look.

Photo: Getty Images

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Ultimate Best-Dressed Hollywood Dads List

The Ultimate Best-Dressed Hollywood Dads List
  • STYLECASTER | Celebs With Signature Looks or Features | Aaliyah
  • STYLECASTER | Celebs With Signature Looks or Features | Adele
  • STYLECASTER | Celebs With Signature Looks or Features | Adwoa Aboah
  • STYLECASTER | Celebs With Signature Looks or Features | Alicia Keys
  • STYLECASTER | Celebs With Signature Looks or Features | Amber Rose
  • STYLECASTER | Celebs With Signature Looks or Features | Amy Winehouse
  • STYLECASTER | Celebs With Signature Looks or Features | Angelina Jolie
  • STYLECASTER | Celebs With Signature Looks or Features | Ariana Grande
  • STYLECASTER | Celebs With Signature Looks or Features | Beyoncé
  • STYLECASTER | Celebs With Signature Looks or Features | Bo Derek
  • STYLECASTER | Celebs With Signature Looks or Features | Brandy
  • STYLECASTER | Celebs With Signature Looks or Features | Brigitte Bardot
  • STYLECASTER | Celebs With Signature Looks or Features | Cindy Crawford
  • STYLECASTER | Celebs With Signature Looks or Features | Diana and Tracee Ellis Ross
  • STYLECASTER | Celebs With Signature Looks or Features | Dita Von Teese
  • STYLECASTER | Celebs With Signature Looks or Features | Fernanda Ly
  • STYLECASTER | Celebs With Signature Looks or Features | Grace Jones
  • STYLECASTER | Celebs With Signature Looks or Features | Gwen Stefani
  • STYLECASTER | Celebs With Signature Looks or Features | Halle Berry
  • STYLECASTER | Celebs With Signature Looks or Features | Janelle Monáe
  • STYLECASTER | Celebs With Signature Looks or Features | Jennifer Lopez
  • STYLECASTER | Celebs With Signature Looks or Features | Kate Bosworth
  • STYLECASTER | Celebs With Signature Looks or Features | Lupita Nyong'o
  • STYLECASTER | Celebs With Signature Looks or Features | Marilyn Monroe
  • STYLECASTER | Celebs With Signature Looks or Features | Nina Simone
  • STYLECASTER | Celebs With Signature Looks or Features | Rihanna
  • STYLECASTER | Celebs With Signature Looks or Features | Rose McGowan
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share