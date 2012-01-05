Celebs and Their Bang’n Hair: Kim K, Alexa Chung and More

There’s been a lot of discussion about bangs in the StyleCaster offices lately. To chop off or not chop off? That seems to be the question. And in anticipation for next month’s fashion week mayhem it’s a decision that needs to be made quickly…like STAT.
Personally, I’ve tried to ward off bangs ever since my hair debacle of ’97, but to help out Liz Doupnik, StyleCaster’s Fashion Editor, and her pre-Fashion Week bang-plunge, we came up with a little roundup of our favorite celebrity bangs and how they made them work.
With so many styles to choose from, which one is your favorite?
OK, so maybe they aren't real, and maybe we would never really do this to ourselves, but Kim Kardashian really digs her faux bangs.
We feel for Rooney Mara and the bleached brows and crop cut she had to endure for The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, but we kinda dig the slicked over look she's rocking while growing them out.
One of our favorite crops of 2011 was when Dianna Agron chopped off most of her blonde locks for her role on Glee. We like the sideswept bangs almost as much.
Long hair and don't care? Then blunt bangs like Zooey Deschanel's are the only way to go.
We're pretty sure that only Alexa Chung can pull off a bob with bangs parted down the center. But we seriously l-o-v-e it nonetheless.