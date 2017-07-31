Celeb Natural Hair Color Reveals That’ll Truly Shock You

Let’s be real, there aren’t many of us out there that are rocking our natural hair color nowadays—so why would we expect celebrities to? But somehow it still seems to shock us when we find out our favorite raven haired star is actually a natural blonde—or vice versa.
Like, did you know Leighton Meester is a blonde? And Emma Stone’s natural hair color is a total mystery at this point, considering she looks amazing in just about every shade she chooses.
So join our tour on the surprising natural hair colors of your favorite celebrities … and let us know which celebs’ natural hair color caught you off guard.
Updated on 7/31/2017.
Kristen actually was born with strawberry blonde locks.
Photo:
Getty Images
Although Scarlett is usually blonde (and even went red for The Avengers), she is actually a natural brunette.
Photo:
Getty Images
Gossip Girl is coming to an end, but here's hoping natural blonde Leighton keeps her darker hue anyway.
Photo:
Getty Images
Brooklyn Decker was introduced to us as a dirty blonde, but the model and now actress has natural auburn hair.
Photo:
Getty Images
Katy Perry may be a hair chameleon, but she has been sticking to brunette lately (and we much prefer it to her natural blonde).
Photo:
Getty Images
Jessica is a natural brunette and her sister Ashlee is a natural blonde. Who would have thought?
Photo:
Getty Images
This latina has that natural beach bombshell look tan skin and dirty blonde hair.
Photo:
Getty Images
At first we were shocked when we found out Emma's hair wasn't naturally red. But since her return to blonde, we're starting to get used to her natural hue.
Photo:
Getty Images
With those big red lips, Angelina looks much better with brunette hair, opposed to her god-given dirty blonde.
Photo:
Getty Images
We haven't seen J.Lo with mocha brown hair since ... her "Selena" days? We completely forgot those honey highlights weren't real.
Photo:
Getty Images
We've seen Olivia with her natural blonde many times (like her first big role on The O.C.), but the darker hue suites her complexion much better.
Photo:
Getty Images
When we think of red hair, we think of Julia Roberts. Since she's actually a brunette, redheads should probably find a new spokesperson.
Photo:
Getty Images
So many wigs, so many hair color changes. But Lady Gaga actually has dark, almost black hair.
Photo:
Getty Images
While we knew the Fashion Police co-host's natural color wasn't purple, we didn't know it was blonde either. Who can keep track with all those color changes?
Photo:
Getty Images
Drew may have had blonde locks when she played Gertie in E.T., but the actress' hair has changed to a mocha brown.
Photo:
Getty Images
Remember when this "Baby One More Time" singer first arrived on the scene with long chestnut locks?
Photo:
Getty Images
Sookie Stackhouse may attract the supernatural with those long blonde locks, but the actress is natural brunette.
Photo:
Getty Images
Charlize just went bald for a film, revealing her chestnut roots. Honestly, we prefer the bright Hollywood blonde.
Photo:
Getty Images
Amy Adams has always been known for her strawberry blonde strands, but the actress is actually a blonde.
Photo:
Getty Images