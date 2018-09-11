StyleCaster
17 Times Stylish Celebs Matched Their Makeup and Wardrobe

by
Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images. Allen Berezovsky/WireImage for Fashion Media. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic. Design: Allison Kahler.

There’s just something about the simple yet stylish uniformity of a matching moment. Whether it’s monochromatic makeup or an ensemble in just one color or pattern, sticking with one color throughout your look not only can get you out the door faster, it also provides you the opportunity to really test out and live in different hues until you figure out what looks best on you.

And once you’ve got your signature color nailed down, you can up the ante by matching your fashion and beauty looks for head-to-toe monochrome realness. Though many consider this to be a fashion faux paus, we say there are too many examples that prove the opposite. So if you’re contemplating going all in with one hue this season, get inspired by some of these red carpet moments.

1 of 17
STYLECASTER | Celebs Who Matched Their Makeup and Outfit | Amandla Stenberg
Amandla Stenberg

At Entertainment Weekly's Must List Party at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Celebs Who Matched Their Makeup and Outfit | Rihanna
Rihanna

At the 2014 Diamond Ball.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Clara Lionel Foundation.
STYLECASTER | Celebs Who Matched Their Makeup and Outfit | Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez

At the the season one premiere of Netflix's 13 Reasons Why.

Photo: Allen Berezovsky/WireImage for Fashion Media.
STYLECASTER | Celebs Who Matched Their Makeup and Outfit | Coco Rocha
Coco Rocha

At the 2013 Kentucky Derby.

Photo: Stephen Lovekin/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Celebs Who Matched Their Makeup and Outfit | Emma Stone
Emma Stone

At the 2011 Golden Globe Awards.

Photo: Steve Granitz/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Celebs Who Matched Their Makeup and Outfit | Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning

At the 2012 Critics' Choice Movie Awards.

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic.
STYLECASTER | Celebs Who Matched Their Makeup and Outfit | Nicole Richie
Nicole Richie

At the 2013 Golden Globe Awards.

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Celebs Who Matched Their Makeup and Outfit | Rita Ora
Rita Ora

At the 2014 American Music Awards.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/AMA2014/Getty Images for DCP.
STYLECASTER | Celebs Who Matched Their Makeup and Outfit | Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o

At a February 2014 LoveGold event.

Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic.
STYLECASTER | Celebs Who Matched Their Makeup and Outfit | Lily Collins
Lily Collins

At the 2015 British Academy Britannia Awards.

Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic.
STYLECASTER | Celebs Who Matched Their Makeup and Outfit | Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn

At the 2016 world premiere of Ride Along 2.

Photo: John Parra/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Celebs Who Matched Their Makeup and Outfit | Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart

At the 2016 Met Gala.

Photo: George Pimentel/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Celebs Who Matched Their Makeup and Outfit | Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa

At the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic.
STYLECASTER | Celebs Who Matched Their Makeup and Outfit | Halsey
Halsey

At the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Celebs Who Matched Their Makeup and Outfit | Mila Kunis
Mila Kunis

At the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp.
STYLECASTER | Celebs Who Matched Their Makeup and Outfit | Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez

At the  2018 Billboard Music Awards.

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic.
STYLECASTER | Celebs Who Matched Their Makeup and Outfit | Dascha Polanco
Dascha Polanco

At the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV.

