11 Celebrity Examples of Expertly Applied Monochromatic Makeup

We’ve been ranting and raving about the unexpected resurgence of big, bold makeup, thanks to crazy popular product drops like the Kat Von D Metal Highlighter Palette and pretty much anything from Pat McGrath Labs. And while we’re all for going crazy with the glitter, shimmer, and shiny highlight, we’re admittedly just as enamored with sticking to just one classic color palette all over the face.

Monochromatic makeup is on our short list of trends we hope never goes out of style simply because it’s easy to take on and can be customized to anyone’s style. Whether you want to wear glitter shadow with glitter lipstick, a smokey eye with black lipstick or lavender liner with a purple highlight, there’s plenty proof that going the “matchy matchy” route is rarely a bad idea. Ahead are 11 examples if you’re still not convinced.