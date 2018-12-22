StyleCaster
How Celebs Are Ensuring the Hair Bow Trend Keeps Going in 2019

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images. George Pimentel/WireImage. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic. Steven Ferdman/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images. Design: Allison Kahler.

Every year, Hollywood hair trends are equal parts innovative and nostalgia-fueled, like celebs in hair bows or ribbons. In the case of 2018, it was the latter that reigned supreme. For instance, we watched celebs including Hailey Baldwin and Kim Kardashian make the oversized scrunchie a high fashion add-on, while Olivia Culpo, Lucy Hale and so many more put their hair into a time machine and ventured back to the ’90s for a blunt bob.

And if that weren’t enough, experts are predicting that some of these throwback looks will only grow in popularity next year. One thing’s for sure: one of them will likely include the use of hair bows or ribbons, since A-listers can’t seem to stop wearing them. Though we typically associate this accessory with the lewks we wore as children–like the classic pigtails–they can also exude a mature elegance when incorporated into anything from a ponytail to intricate updo.

And now that we’re knee-deep in another holiday season, we can’t think of a better reason to spotlight some of our favorite red carpet hair bow moments, as at least one is bound to serve as holiday party inspo.

STYLECASTER | Celebs in Hair Ribbons | Gwyneth Paltrow

Jason Merritt/Getty Images for InStyle.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s otherwise basic ponytail looks instantly regal when accessorized with a hair bow over the ponytail holder.

STYLECASTER | Celebs in Hair Ribbons | Brie Larson

Jason Merritt/Getty Images.

Not only are we in love with the romantic waves throughout Brie Larson’s low ponytail. The navy blue bow makes it look even more soft and delicate.

STYLECASTER | Celebs in Hair Ribbons | Karlie Kloss

Tony Barson/FilmMagic.

Karlie Kloss ensured that her loose waves didn’t get in her eyes by securing them with an adorable hair bow headband just above her hairline.

STYLECASTER | Celebs in Hair Ribbons | Sienna Miller

George Pimentel/WireImage.

As if her ornate diamond earrings weren’t enough, Sienna Miller embodied the glamour of a royal queen by accenting her high ponytail with a hair bow.

STYLECASTER | Celebs in Hair Ribbons | Dove Cameron

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage.

We love the juxtaposition of a dainty hair bow against Dove Cameron’s messy high ponytail.

STYLECASTER | Celebs in Hair Ribbons | Elle Fanning

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images.

Who says hair bows have to be short? The length of this one on Elle Fanning’s bun is just divine.

STYLECASTER | Celebs in Hair Ribbons | Riley Keough

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic.

Matchy-matchy is never a bad idea. We’re applauding Riley Keough’s hair bow method: by pairing the color with her green eyes.

STYLECASTER | Celebs in Hair Ribbons | Margot Robbie

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic.

Margot Robbie’s tiny top knot gets instant volume with the addition of a hair bow that extends down the back of her head.

STYLECASTER | Celebs in Hair Ribbons | Millie Bobby Brown

Steve Granitz/WireImage.

Millie Bobby Brown’s space buns looks downright adorable with matching bows on each one.

STYLECASTER | Celebs in Hair Ribbons | Maria Menounos

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images.

The back of Maria Menounos’ head deserves your full attention, thanks to this set of cornrows that go up into a topknot, accented by a bow.

STYLECASTER | Celebs in Hair Ribbons | Emily Ratajkowski

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images.

A simple, yet stunning way to accessorize a side braid, courtesy of the gorgeous Emily Ratajkowski.

STYLECASTER | Celebs in Hair Ribbons | Storm Reid

Steven Ferdman/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images.

Pigtails, but make them box braids. Loving the light brown, velvet bows in Storm Reid’s hairdo.

STYLECASTER | Celebs in Hair Ribbons | Chloe Sevigny

George Pimentel/WireImage.

The bigger the bow, the better the ponytail…at least according to Chloe Sevigny.

