30 Celebrity-Approved Ways to Slay in Blue Eyeshadow

Eyeshadow application can be intimidating for many, especially when the color is vibrant; hence the enduring popularity of “no makeup” makeup. There’s just not as much pressure to get it right when you’re aiming to capture an “I woke up like this” vibe. But thanks to the increasing popularity of easy-to-apply but boldly pigmented eye makeup products, it seems beauty insiders want us to try the opposite this season.

Whether the product is Glossier’s glitzy Lidstar or Kim Kardashian’s just-released eyeshadow palette with makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, the message is clear: It’s time to go big or go home. And right now, the color du jour—at least on the red carpet—is blue. From pastel to midnight hues, liner to shadow, the inspo is wide-ranging and enough to pull anyone out of a makeup rut. Ahead are 30 red-carpet moments that have us falling in love with one of this year’s biggest color trends.