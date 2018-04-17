30 Celebrity-Approved Ways to Slay in Blue Eyeshadow

Eyeshadow application can be intimidating for many, especially when the color is vibrant; hence the enduring popularity of “no makeup” makeup. There’s just not as much pressure to get it right when you’re aiming to capture an “I woke up like this” vibe. But thanks to the increasing popularity of easy-to-apply but boldly pigmented eye makeup products, it seems beauty insiders want us to try the opposite this season.
Whether the product is Glossier’s glitzy Lidstar or Kim Kardashian’s just-released eyeshadow palette with makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, the message is clear: It’s time to go big or go home. And right now, the color du jour—at least on the red carpet—is blue. From pastel to midnight hues, liner to shadow, the inspo is wide-ranging and enough to pull anyone out of a makeup rut. Ahead are 30 red-carpet moments that have us falling in love with one of this year’s biggest color trends.
Alexa Vega
The makeup look: Dark blue underliner
Andra Day
The makeup look: Blue-green smoky eye
Anna Cleveland
The makeup look: Color-blocked blue-green lids
Brandy
The makeup look: Navy blue shadow
Chloe Grace Moretz
The makeup look: Electric blue liner on upper and lower lash lines
Coco Rocha
The makeup look: Blue eyeshadow layered with black liner
Laura Mercier Tightline Cake Eyeliner in Bleu Marine
$25 at Laura Mercier
L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Pocket Palette Eyeshadow in Avant Garde Azure
$9.99 at L'Oreal Paris
Dascha Polanco
The makeup look: Glittery teal shadow
Emmy Rossum
The makeup look: Shimmery blue lids
Gigi Gorgeous
The makeup look: Blue and white underliner
Ginnifer Goodwin
The makeup look: A hint of blue shadow
Issa Rae
The makeup look: Dark blue shadow over black liner
Jessica Biel
The makeup look: Bright blue liner
Marc Jacobs Eye-conic Multi-Finish Eyeshadow Palette in Smartorial
$49 at Marc Jacobs Beauty
Maybelline Expertwear Monos Eyeshadow in Acid Rain
$2.69 at Target
Jessica Lowndes
The makeup look: White and sky blue shadow
Joan Smalls
The makeup look: Dark blue shadow blended out
Kat Von D
The makeup look: Sky blue glittery shadow
Kerry Washington
The makeup look: Dark blue cat-eye
Lady Gaga
The makeup look: Bejeweled blue shadow
Lupita Nyong'o
The makeup look: Swipes of blue shadow
Make Up For Ever Aqua XL Color Paint in Matte Ultramarine Blue
$25 at Make Up For Ever
Natasha Denona Star Liner in Blue
$29 at Sephora
Marianna Hewitt
The makeup look: Blue liner
Miley Cyrus
The makeup look: Teal cat-eye
Nicole Richie
The makeup look: Bright blue shadow
Zuri Hall
The makeup look: Smoky blue eye
Ashley Graham
The makeup look: Dark blue cat-eye
NYX Full Throttle Shadow Stick in Electric Surface
$6.50 at Walgreens
Stila Glitter & Glow Liquid Eyeshadow in Into the Blue
$24 at Stila
Emma Stone
The makeup look: A hint of blue underliner
Hailee Steinfeld
The makeup look: Blended out blue shadow
Perrie Edwards
The makeup look: Teal underliner
Lily Collins
The makeup look: Purple-blue shadow
Vanessa Hudgens
The makeup look: Teal shadow
Willow Smith
The makeup look: Sky blue shadow
Kim Kardashian
The makeup look: Deep blue shadow
Tarte Limited-Edition Clay Pot Waterproof Shadow Liner in Blue Moon
$15 at Tarte
Tom Ford Shade and Illuminate Eye Kohl Duo in L'Aventura
$44 at Tom Ford
