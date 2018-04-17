StyleCaster
30 Celebrity-Approved Ways to Slay in Blue Eyeshadow

30 Celebrity-Approved Ways to Slay in Blue Eyeshadow

by
30 Celebrity-Approved Ways to Slay in Blue Eyeshadow
Photo: Getty Images/Allison Kahler

Eyeshadow application can be intimidating for many, especially when the color is vibrant; hence the enduring popularity of “no makeup” makeup. There’s just not as much pressure to get it right when you’re aiming to capture an “I woke up like this” vibe. But thanks to the increasing popularity of easy-to-apply but boldly pigmented eye makeup products, it seems beauty insiders want us to try the opposite this season.

Whether the product is Glossier’s glitzy Lidstar or Kim Kardashian’s just-released eyeshadow palette with makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, the message is clear: It’s time to go big or go home. And right now, the color du jour—at least on the red carpet—is blue. From pastel to midnight hues, liner to shadow, the inspo is wide-ranging and enough to pull anyone out of a makeup rut. Ahead are 30 red-carpet moments that have us falling in love with one of this year’s biggest color trends.

1 of 40
STYLECASTER | Celebs in Blue Eyeshadow | Alexa Vega
Alexa Vega

The makeup look: Dark blue underliner

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebs in Blue Eyeshadow | Andra Day
Andra Day

The makeup look: Blue-green smoky eye

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebs in Blue Eyeshadow | Anna Cleveland
Anna Cleveland

The makeup look: Color-blocked blue-green lids

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebs in Blue Eyeshadow | Brandy
Brandy

The makeup look: Navy blue shadow

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebs in Blue Eyeshadow | Chloe Grace Moretz
Chloe Grace Moretz

The makeup look: Electric blue liner on upper and lower lash lines

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebs in Blue Eyeshadow | Coco Rocha
Coco Rocha

The makeup look: Blue eyeshadow layered with black liner

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebs in Blue Eyeshadow | Laura Mercier Tightline Cake Eyeliner in Bleu Marine

Laura Mercier Tightline Cake Eyeliner in Bleu Marine

$25 at Laura Mercier

Photo: Laura Mercier
STYLECASTER | Celebs in Blue Eyeshadow | L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Pocket Palette Eyeshadow in Avant Garde Azure

L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Pocket Palette Eyeshadow in Avant Garde Azure

$9.99 at L'Oreal Paris

Photo: L'Oreal Paris
STYLECASTER | Celebs in Blue Eyeshadow | Dascha Polanco
Dascha Polanco

The makeup look: Glittery teal shadow

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebs in Blue Eyeshadow | Emmy Rossum
Emmy Rossum

The makeup look: Shimmery blue lids

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebs in Blue Eyeshadow | Gigi Gorgeous
Gigi Gorgeous

The makeup look: Blue and white underliner

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebs in Blue Eyeshadow | Ginnifer Goodwin
Ginnifer Goodwin

The makeup look: A hint of blue shadow

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebs in Blue Eyeshadow | Issa Rae
Issa Rae

The makeup look: Dark blue shadow over black liner

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebs in Blue Eyeshadow | Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel

The makeup look: Bright blue liner

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebs in Blue Eyeshadow | Marc Jacobs Eye-conic Multi-Finish Eyeshadow Palette in Smartorial

Marc Jacobs Eye-conic Multi-Finish Eyeshadow Palette in Smartorial

$49 at Marc Jacobs Beauty

Photo: Marc Jacobs Beauty
STYLECASTER | Celebs in Blue Eyeshadow | Maybelline Expertwear Monos Eyeshadow in Acid Rain

Maybelline Expertwear Monos Eyeshadow in Acid Rain

$2.69 at Target

Photo: Maybelline
STYLECASTER | Celebs in Blue Eyeshadow | Jessica Lowndes
Jessica Lowndes

The makeup look: White and sky blue shadow

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebs in Blue Eyeshadow | Joan Smalls
Joan Smalls

The makeup look: Dark blue shadow blended out

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebs in Blue Eyeshadow | Kat Von D
Kat Von D

The makeup look: Sky blue glittery shadow

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebs in Blue Eyeshadow | Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington

The makeup look: Dark blue cat-eye

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebs in Blue Eyeshadow | Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga

The makeup look: Bejeweled blue shadow

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebs in Blue Eyeshadow | Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o

The makeup look: Swipes of blue shadow

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebs in Blue Eyeshadow | Make Up For Ever Aqua XL Color Paint in Matte Ultramarine Blue

Make Up For Ever Aqua XL Color Paint in Matte Ultramarine Blue

$25 at Make Up For Ever

Photo: Make Up For Ever
STYLECASTER | Celebs in Blue Eyeshadow | Natasha Denona Star Liner in Blue

Natasha Denona Star Liner in Blue

$29 at Sephora

STYLECASTER | Celebs in Blue Eyeshadow | Marianna Hewitt
Marianna Hewitt

The makeup look: Blue liner

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebs in Blue Eyeshadow | Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus

The makeup look: Teal cat-eye

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebs in Blue Eyeshadow | Nicole Richie
Nicole Richie

The makeup look: Bright blue shadow

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebs in Blue Eyeshadow | Zuri Hall
Zuri Hall

The makeup look: Smoky blue eye

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebs in Blue Eyeshadow | Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham

The makeup look: Dark blue cat-eye

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebs in Blue Eyeshadow | NYX Full Throttle Shadow Stick in Electric Surface

NYX Full Throttle Shadow Stick in Electric Surface

$6.50 at Walgreens

Photo: NYX
STYLECASTER | Celebs in Blue Eyeshadow | Stila Glitter & Glow Liquid Eyeshadow in Into the Blue

Stila Glitter & Glow Liquid Eyeshadow in Into the Blue

$24 at Stila

Photo: Stila
STYLECASTER | Celebs in Blue Eyeshadow | Emma Stone
Emma Stone

The makeup look: A hint of blue underliner

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebs in Blue Eyeshadow | Chloe Grace Moretz
Hailee Steinfeld

The makeup look: Blended out blue shadow

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebs in Blue Eyeshadow | Perrie Edwards
Perrie Edwards

The makeup look: Teal underliner

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebs in Blue Eyeshadow | Lily Collins
Lily Collins

The makeup look: Purple-blue shadow

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebs in Blue Eyeshadow | Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens

The makeup look: Teal shadow

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebs in Blue Eyeshadow | Willow Smith
Willow Smith

The makeup look: Sky blue shadow

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebs in Blue Eyeshadow | Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian

The makeup look: Deep blue shadow

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebs in Blue Eyeshadow | tarte Limited-Edition Clay Pot Waterproof Shadow Liner in Blue Moon

Tarte Limited-Edition Clay Pot Waterproof Shadow Liner in Blue Moon

$15 at Tarte

Photo: tarte
STYLECASTER | Celebs in Blue Eyeshadow | Tom Ford Shade and Illuminate Eye Kohl Duo in L'Aventura

Tom Ford Shade and Illuminate Eye Kohl Duo in L'Aventura

$44 at Tom Ford

Photo: Tom Ford

