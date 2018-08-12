Trend Alert: Celebs Can’t Stop Wearing the Half-Up, Half-Down Hairstyle

Ever have one of those days when making just one choice feels nearly impossible? For instance, you can’t decide if you want to wear a bold lipstick or keep it low-key with a nude gloss. Or maybe you’re dying to wear a new pair of heels, but can’t seem to take off the more comfortable pair of flats. Fortunately, deciding on a hairstyle provides a bit more wiggle room. Regardless of your hair’s length or texture, there’s a slew of easy-to-do styles that fall somewhere in the middle.

The half-up, half-down look is one of them. It keeps your hair away from the face, but it also allows some of your strands to do their own thing. It’s put-together, but also free-flowing. In short: it’s the best of both worlds. And for some reason, it’s the hairstyle du jour for the Hollywood elite. Seriously, they can’t stop wearing this versatile style. Need proof? See some of our favorite A-list takes on the half-up, half-down look ahead.