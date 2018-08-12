StyleCaster
Share

Trend Alert: Celebs Can’t Stop Wearing the Half-Up, Half-Down Hairstyle

What's hot
StyleCaster

Trend Alert: Celebs Can’t Stop Wearing the Half-Up, Half-Down Hairstyle

by
Trend Alert: Celebs Can’t Stop Wearing the Half-Up, Half-Down Hairstyle
13 Start slideshow
Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV.

Ever have one of those days when making just one choice feels nearly impossible? For instance, you can’t decide if you want to wear a bold lipstick or keep it low-key with a nude gloss. Or maybe you’re dying to wear a new pair of heels, but can’t seem to take off the more comfortable pair of flats. Fortunately, deciding on a hairstyle provides a bit more wiggle room. Regardless of your hair’s length or texture, there’s a slew of easy-to-do styles that fall somewhere in the middle.

MORE: Runway-Approved Updos That Work on a Variety of Textures and Lengths

The half-up, half-down look is one of them. It keeps your hair away from the face, but it also allows some of your strands to do their own thing. It’s put-together, but also free-flowing. In short: it’s the best of both worlds. And for some reason, it’s the hairstyle du jour for the Hollywood elite. Seriously, they can’t stop wearing this versatile style. Need proof? See some of our favorite A-list takes on the half-up, half-down look ahead.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 13
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Half-Up Half-Down Hairstyles | Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian

At Beautycon LA in July 2018.

Photo: Phillip Faraone/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Half-Up Half-Down Hairstyles | Beyoncé
Beyoncé

Performing at Coachella 2018.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Half-Up Half-Down Hairstyles | Camila Mendes
Camila Mendes

At the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Half-Up Half-Down Hairstyles | Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez

At the 2014 Billboard Music Awards.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Half-Up Half-Down Hairstyles | Rihanna
Rihanna

At a Fenty Beauty launch event in London.

Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Half-Up Half-Down Hairstyles | Tinashe
Tinashe

Out and about in Los Angeles in June 2018.

Photo: gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Half-Up Half-Down Hairstyles | Zendaya
Zendaya

At the premiere of Without a Net in October 2017.

Photo: Rob Kim/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Half-Up Half-Down Hairstyles | Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid

At the Dior Backstage launch party in June 2018.

Photo: Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images for Dior.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Half-Up Half-Down Hairstyles | Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid

At a launch event for the Spring 2018 Tommy Hilfiger Watch Collection in April 2018.

Photo: Mike Pont/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Half-Up Half-Down Hairstyles | Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff

At Build Studio in June 2018.

Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Half-Up Half-Down Hairstyles | Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin

At the Tiffany & Co. Paper Flowers event and Believe in Dreams campaign launch event in May 2018.

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Half-Up Half-Down Hairstyles | Lily Aldridge
Lily Aldridge

At the New York premiere of Ocean's 8 in June 2018.

Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Half-Up Half-Down Hairstyles | Susan Kelechi Watson
Susan Kelechi Watson

At the Critic's Choice Awards in January 2018.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

21 Delicious and Surprising Recipes You Can Make in an Air Fryer

21 Delicious and Surprising Recipes You Can Make in an Air Fryer
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrity Half-Up Half-Down Hairstyles | Kim Kardashian
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrity Half-Up Half-Down Hairstyles | Beyoncé
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrity Half-Up Half-Down Hairstyles | Camila Mendes
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrity Half-Up Half-Down Hairstyles | Jennifer Lopez
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrity Half-Up Half-Down Hairstyles | Rihanna
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrity Half-Up Half-Down Hairstyles | Tinashe
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrity Half-Up Half-Down Hairstyles | Zendaya
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrity Half-Up Half-Down Hairstyles | Bella Hadid
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrity Half-Up Half-Down Hairstyles | Gigi Hadid
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrity Half-Up Half-Down Hairstyles | Hilary Duff
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrity Half-Up Half-Down Hairstyles | Hailey Baldwin
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrity Half-Up Half-Down Hairstyles | Lily Aldridge
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrity Half-Up Half-Down Hairstyles | Susan Kelechi Watson

Promoted Stories

share