Celebs Embracing Their Natural Roots is the Inspo We Need Right Now

If the past couple of weeks have taught us anything, it’s that we’re lucky to have so many things at our fingertips. Things like takeout when we’re too tired to cook, yoga classes for when we need to zen out and the many beauty treatments that bring out our inner Beyoncé at a moment’s notice. In the grand scheme of things, doing something as simple as going a couple weeks without a dye job is hardly brave. However, as I begin to settle into my WFH aesthetic, seeing celebs with grown-out roots is actually kind of inspiring, whether it’s by force or choice (because dark roots are an actual trend, too).
It’s a reminder that one, giving your hair a break isn’t that big of a deal. Two, it sheds light on other treatments that are actually useful right now, like nonstop masking to combat dryness (and boredom). Lastly, if nothing else takes you out of your funk, consider it a badge of honor for doing the right thing and staying inside. Plus, the dark roots, light strands vibe is definitely cute. Need proof? Here are just a handful of famous beauties embracing their natural roots with plenty of selfies to show for it.
Kelly Ripa
The TV host put herself on “root watch” weeks ago and decided to embrace her grays.
Katy Perry
Go to the second slide and prepare to be mesmerized by the pregnant singer’s glowy AF skin and dark roots.
Tamera Mowry
The actress and TV host is letting her gray hairs fly.
Kevin Hart
Thanks to social distancing, we get to see the comedian in all of his salt-and-pepper glory.
Dua Lipa
The singer has been slaying in platinum blonde hair and black roots since the start of 2020.
Camilla Belle
Going live today at 12pm PST! Cindy Eckert (self-made serial entrepreneur, vocal advocate for women, and the list goes on! ), will be joining me to talk all things entrepreneurship, sex, and creativity during COVID-19. See you guys soon !
Are those black roots we see peeking just above dark red strands?
Margot Robbie
Dark roots are nothing new for this beauty, who donned this look throughout the 2020 award season.
Hailey Bieber
doing our part! we are participating in the #DoYourPartChallenge
The slicked back look truly elevates the model’s dark roots.
Beyoncé
Is there a look this woman can’t pull off (dark roots included)? We think not.
Reese Witherspoon
Trying to make sense of how to work from home, eat right, not stress, run two businesses, and care for three kids has been a full time job the last few weeks.
A blonde beauty who isn’t afraid to go to the dark side.
Sarah Silverman
These grays are definitely on point.
Teddi Mellencamp
Quarantine Day 12 and it looks like my hair and nails have received the memo to social distance themselves from me
The reality star used this pic to jumpstart the #hotmessrootandnailchallenge.
Bebe Rexha
Behold, the power of accessories.
Cynthia Erivo
The singer and actress normally keeps her hair silver, but appears to be giving it a break as she stays inside.
Zoey Deutch
She’s got this.
Lady Gaga
So I talked to some doctors and scientists. It's not the easiest for everyone right now but the kindest/healthiest thing we can do is self-quarantine and not hang out with people over 65 and in large groups.
When Mother Monster says stay in, we listen.