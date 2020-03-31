Celebs Embracing Their Natural Roots is the Inspo We Need Right Now

If the past couple of weeks have taught us anything, it’s that we’re lucky to have so many things at our fingertips. Things like takeout when we’re too tired to cook, yoga classes for when we need to zen out and the many beauty treatments that bring out our inner Beyoncé at a moment’s notice. In the grand scheme of things, doing something as simple as going a couple weeks without a dye job is hardly brave. However, as I begin to settle into my WFH aesthetic, seeing celebs with grown-out roots is actually kind of inspiring, whether it’s by force or choice (because dark roots are an actual trend, too).

It’s a reminder that one, giving your hair a break isn’t that big of a deal. Two, it sheds light on other treatments that are actually useful right now, like nonstop masking to combat dryness (and boredom). Lastly, if nothing else takes you out of your funk, consider it a badge of honor for doing the right thing and staying inside. Plus, the dark roots, light strands vibe is definitely cute. Need proof? Here are just a handful of famous beauties embracing their natural roots with plenty of selfies to show for it.

Kelly Ripa

The TV host put herself on “root watch” weeks ago and decided to embrace her grays.

Katy Perry

Go to the second slide and prepare to be mesmerized by the pregnant singer’s glowy AF skin and dark roots.

Tamera Mowry

The actress and TV host is letting her gray hairs fly.

Kevin Hart

Thanks to social distancing, we get to see the comedian in all of his salt-and-pepper glory.

Dua Lipa

The singer has been slaying in platinum blonde hair and black roots since the start of 2020.

Camilla Belle

Are those black roots we see peeking just above dark red strands?

Margot Robbie

Dark roots are nothing new for this beauty, who donned this look throughout the 2020 award season.

Hailey Bieber

The slicked back look truly elevates the model’s dark roots.

Beyoncé

Is there a look this woman can’t pull off (dark roots included)? We think not.

Reese Witherspoon

A blonde beauty who isn’t afraid to go to the dark side.

Sarah Silverman

These grays are definitely on point.

Teddi Mellencamp

The reality star used this pic to jumpstart the #hotmessrootandnailchallenge.

Bebe Rexha

Behold, the power of accessories.

Cynthia Erivo

The singer and actress normally keeps her hair silver, but appears to be giving it a break as she stays inside.

Zoey Deutch

She’s got this.

Lady Gaga

When Mother Monster says stay in, we listen.