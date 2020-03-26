Celebrities Are Showing Their True Roots and Ah, So Refreshing

After weeks of staying home and social distancing, we’re all starting to notice our usual beauty routines are taking a backseat. Of course, being healthy is the most important thing and nothing else really matters. Hey, even celebrities have gray hair! But when you’re sitting at home with a little extra time on your hands, you might have noticed your roots are starting to grow in. That might mean just a few gray hairs popping up because your hair color is fading or maybe you have fully gray roots. Don’t worry—you’re not alone.

Celebrities are practicing social-distancing just like all of us so they’re letting their gray roots grow in like it’s NBD. Because it isn’t! Whatever roots you have, dark, light or gray, it’s totally normal to have them grow out a bit. Of course, if they bother you, there are some stellar root touch-up products on the market. We love Garnier Hair Color Express Retouch Gray Hair Concealer ($9.99 at Amazon), L’Oréal Root Cover Up ($10.99 at Ulta) and Rita Hazan Root Concealer Touch Up Stick ($25 at Dermstore), to name a few.

The other option is just to own your growing-out hair color with hair accessories like headbands and clips, play around with braids and ponytails and even a different part. These will help distract you until you can get an appointment with your colorist. (We know—we’re dying for a wax, manicure and pedicure, as well.) Either way, you’re not alone. See some celebrities rocking their roots, below.

Kelly Ripa

Tamera Mowry

Kevin Hart

