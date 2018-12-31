8 Beauty Products That Achieved Next-Level Celebrity Love in 2018

With every year comes a gargantuan amount of beauty products for us to swipe, slather and exchange notes about. And while we find ourselves most excited about the newest formulas–such as Sunday Riley’s first-ever retinol–and celebrity collaborations–like Chrissy Teigen’s Becca line–we’ve noticed a slightly different trend amongst our celebrity counterparts. Though they arguably have the best and closest access to that new-new, they’re just like us when it comes to embracing cult favorites as part of their routine too.

Cliche to say, but yes, the rich and famous are just like us…at least when it comes to our drugstore habits. Go in for one thing and leave with 10, right? For some reason, this year appeared to be a perfect balance of the old and new, thanks to the makeup artists, aestheticians and hairstylists that continue to drop the deets on their famous clientele.

For instance, drugstore brands like CoverGirl and Maybelline staked their claim during awards season, while luxe, high-fashion brands like Pat McGrath Labs outfitted A-listers in the dreamy makeup beats that look as though they were literally ripped from the runway. If you like us are hoping to throw away half-used, expired products and start off 2019 in a carefully-curated, solid mix of high and low finds, here are the celebrity-approved ones that made headlines in 2018.

Aquaphor

We personally love using this multi-purpose, gel moisturizer as a lip balm (the lasting power is next-level), but according to a slew of famous beauties, its uses go beyond basic hydration. For instance, Sofia Richie revealed earlier this year that she uses it under her eyes to prevent bags, while newlywed Hailey Baldwin revealed she never goes to bed without coating her eyebrows and lashes in it. And in an interview with Huda Beauty, Selena Gomez’s makeup artist Hung Vanngo said he often mixes it with his powder products to make them creamier and more vibrant.

$4.77 at Amazon

Summer Fridays

This year, influencer duo Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Gores Ireland made a huge splash with the debut of their Instagram-famous Jet Lag Mask. The ultra-hydrating moisturizer that not only makes for a pretty picture, but is officially the must-try mask for vacations or anyone with a crazy busy schedule. Though we were hardly surprised to see fellow bloggers rave about the infamous blue tube, it’s also garnered a sizeable celebrity following too. For instance, Jessica Alba shared with Instagram followers that it’s part of her nighttime routine, while Kim Kardashian is also a fan of the newbie. This fall, Summer Fridays followed up its monstrous Jet Lag success with the Overtime Brightening Mask…we can’t wait to see what 2019 brings.

$48 at Summer Fridays

Honest Beauty

Though Jessica Alba’s wildly successful, eco-friendly beauty and home brand has been around since 2012, this year marked a rebranding of the label, which included sleek new packaging and plenty of new products to boot. In addition to celebs such as Halsey and Kelly Rowland (they both love the Magic Balm) singing the 2018 BlogHer speaker’s praises, fellow mom and foodie expert Ayesha Curry also became the brand’s most recent brand ambassador.

$12.99 at Honest Beauty

Nexxus

If it’s got a Kardashian-approved stamp, it must be legit, right? In addition to running their own beauty businesses and continuing a reality TV run, Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie are also a wealth of beauty info, thanks to their social media accounts, which are also chock-full-of impromptu beauty product reviews, both #sponcon and otherwise. This year, in the midst of multiple hair transformations, a couple of the girls got familiar with one of our favorite drugstore hair brands. Kim Kardashian started using this deep conditioner on her blonde hair back in 2017, and this year, her younger sister Kylie followed suit. Back in November, the mother of one told Instagram followers she swears by Nexxus to keep her dyed hair soft and strong.

$10.02 at Amazon

Pat McGrath

McGrath is a legend both on the red carpet and the runway, so it should come as no surprise that celebrities love wearing her products. This year alone, we’ve watched makeup artists use McGrath and nothing else for both the red carpet and major events. For instance, Chloe Grace Moretz attended the Hollywood premiere or Suspiria in McGrath goodies, while Cardi B.’s makeup artist Erika La Pearl has been using the brand all year, most recently in her client’s “Money” video.

$125 at Sephora

Mario Badescu

We’re personally fans of the cult favorite rosewater mist, but in 2018, a number of celebs used this brand as their go-to for acne prevention. For instance, Riverdale star Lili Reinhart, named this sulfur treatment as one of her breakout solutions, while Bella Hadid has also waxed poetic about her love for the entire brand in her Instagram Stories.

$17 at Amazon

Dr. Barbara Sturm

In addition to being a dermatologist to the stars, Dr. Sturm has also created a namesake brand that includes a cult favorite cream made with blood, though that’s not the only go-to for the stars. For instance, Jenna Dewan told her YouTube subscribers that the Glow Drops are part of her pricey skin care routine.

$145 at Molecular Cosmetics

Olaplex

Though we’re hardly naive to the hydrating and color-saving benefits of this deep multi-step system, a number of our favorite celebs joined our unofficial Olaplex fan club this year too. In May, Flower Beauty founder Drew Barrymore told Instagram followers that it saved her fried and dyed hair in a matter of weeks–three to be exact. Kim Kardashian also credited the product with giving her hair next-level shine, while also noting that she prefers wearing it overnight and rinsing in the morning.

$28 at Sephora