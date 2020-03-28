Just 11 Gray-Haired Celebs Looking Like Gorgeous Silver Sirens

Whether natural gray hair growing out of your head or a trendy dyed hue, gray hair is always a good idea. We’re loving that celebs are embracing their gray hair while stuck at home and not able to get a root touch-up. But it’s not just now during social-distancing. Some celebrities rock their gray hair all the time and look seriously fab doing it. Because there’s absolutely nothing to be ashamed of and a smattering or grays or an entire head is really beautiful.
Of course, there’s unnatural gray hair, too. Celebrities love the platinum, ashy hue that’s equal parts pretty and edgy. Sure, it’s a lot of maintenance but the finished product is a bold, memorable look. It doesn’t have to be fully gray from the roots. Dark roots and balayage gray can look pretty incredible on all skin tones, as well as gray pixie cuts and even gray highlights. (Real or faux!)
From Meryl Streep and Helen Mirren’s sophisticated gray strands to Ciara and Winnie Harlow playing around with wigs, there’s a ton of gray hair to draw inspo from if you’re looking to switch up your own look. Or, if you have some grays, let them grow in and rock the look with pride. Check out some of our favorites from the last few years below and bookmark this page for next time you hit the salon.
Ariana Grande
Meryl Streep
Kim Kardashian
Ciara
Dilone
Helen Mirren
Lady Gaga
Winnie Harlow
Zosia Mamet
