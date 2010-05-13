Celebs Break Beauty Rules With Dark Lips For Summer

Photo via Fashion Spot

Traditional beauty rules would say that lighter and brighter shades should be reserved for summer, while moody, darker hues get more play in the winter months. But sometimes rules are meant to be broken. When it comes to lips, there is something weirdly compelling about painting your pout a deep shade of berry, purple, or brick red instead of the usual hot pinks and bright corals, just as the temperature begins to rise. Case in point: Rachel Bilson at a recent Phillip Lim dinner rocking a dark garnet lipstick. Save for a bit of liner and mascara, the rest of her face was left pretty bare, allowing the focus to remain on her lips.

Here are three of our current favorite dark hues that we plan to test-drive this summer.

1) Revlon Color Burst Lipstick in Grape, $8, target.com A gothy sheer plum.

2) Lipstick Queen Berry Sinner, $18, lipstickqueen.com A creamy, matte chocolatey berry.

3) NARS Lipstick in Tamango (a satin-finish deep wine; pictured above) or Fast Ride (a sheer mulberry), both $24, narscosmetics.com