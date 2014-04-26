7 Celebrity Weight-Loss Secrets We Totally Approve of

Besides their films, albums, and TV shows, celebrities often become known for their crazy diet and fitness plans—ahem, Emilia Clarke and Chris Hemsworth. But while some stars go to unsustainable extremes to drop pounds, others have really figured out how to live a balanced, healthy lifestyle. Here, we’ve rounded up the best tips from stars who know how to lose weight without completely depriving themselves.

Take it Slow and Steady

It took Khloé Kardashian a year and a half to shed 30 pounds. Why? She worked out regularly but was unwilling to give up all of the foods she loved. That may sound like slower progress than you’d like to aim for, but taking your time and developing a healthy routine you can stick with for the long haul can help you ultimately lose more weight.

Figure Out Creative Ways to Squeeze in Workouts

No one’s too busy to tone up. Jenna Dewan Tatum says she was able to lose her baby weight by doing lunges and calf raises while rocking her daughter, Everly, for 45 minutes. Genius!

Supplement Your Workouts with More Movement

Seriously, it can be as simple as walking. In fact, Jessica Simpson logged between 8,000 and 10,000 steps a day (in addition to doing three 45-minute resistance-training workouts a week) when she wanted to drop the baby weight after her most recent pregnancy. Even if you spend most of your time behind a desk, you can try these 17 creative ways to move more.

Don’t Make Any Foods Totally Off-Limits

Kim Kardashian says the Atkins diet helped her drop a ton of weight, but she also allows herself a cheat day to satisfy her cravings for items that the eating-plan doesn’t allow. Smart thinking, but it’s even better to allow yourself one indulgence a day instead of bingeing for 24 hours straight, say experts.

Learn to Relax

Ever heard of Reiki? Christina Aguilera says the ancient Asian practice helped her slimmed down (because it kept her so Zen). There aren’t currently any studies on the effectiveness of Reiki as a weight-loss strategy, but research does show that learning how to better manage stress can help you drop more pounds. Get more tips on other ways to nix anxiety.

Make Exercise a Social Event

Melissa Joan Hart has lost more than 70 pounds since giving birth to her third child over a year ago. How’d she do it? The actress turned her sweat sessions in hangout sessions, often asking friends to walk with her or running with her husband. Committing to exercise with someone else can definitely make you more likely to stick with your fitness routine. Check out the pros and cons of working out with a friend.

Do It For You—And Only You

Ultimately, if you don’t want to lose the weight for yourself, you probably won’t see the scale budge. That’s what Jennifer Hudson discovered when she was finally able to go from a size 16 to a size 6: “The key about losing weight: You have to do it for you,” she says. “It’s not about even starting the journey, it’s about you. You have to want to do it. And you can’t let what everyone has to say overshadow what you want for you.” If you’re at a point where you’re genuinely motivated to drop pounds to improve your health and wellness, check out all of our great weight-loss content.

*This story was originally published on WomensHealth.com.