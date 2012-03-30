StyleCaster
Best Celebrity Looks of the Week: Glossy Lips and Effortless Beauty

Augusta Falletta
by
We usually have a hard time looking away from the young, beautiful celebrities of Hollywood, and this week is no different. The 20-something generation of ladies with the most Twitter followers are keeping us aesthetically pleased with their drop dead gorgeous looks. They’re never afraid to take beauty risks, and for this, we admire them and want to replicate them.

Whether this week put them on the red carpet or at the pool, some of our favorite ladies have absolutely nailed their hair and makeup. From perfect beach waves to bold lips for Spring, these celebs have inspired us to stop by the beauty store on our way home from work. You’ve gotta love a girl who can make a strong, purple lip look so good that you’re contemplating trying out a shade on your own pout.

Check out our picks for this week’s best celeb looks and tell us which style was your favorite! 

 

One word: stunning. Lily is killing it with her bold purple lip and dark, wavy hair. No wonder she's the Fairest of Them All.

With her perfect beach waves and barely there makeup, Candice is the perfect spokesmodel for the new VS Swimsuit Collection.

Ashley's smokey eye is the perfect makeup compliment to her silky blowout, and we're loving the end result. She makes looking fierce look like a breeze.

Jessica is totally owning her new dark locks. The orange lip and eye pop are perfect for Spring.

We love the casual hairstyle Emma paired with a smokey eye and nude lip look. She's got effortless beauty down to a science.

