Best Celebrity Looks Of The Week: Muted Tones And Natural Waves

Even though we all know they have teams of hairstylist and makeup artists behind them, prepping and pampering, we still admire when a celebrity can come out looking like a natural beauty.

This week some of our favorite beauties rocked natural tousled tresses, muted lipsticks and stains, sheer, luminous blush and taupe smokey eyes. To get these looks at home invest in some high quality primer — if you want to look like a celeb you can’t have any smudges — and some flawless fake lashes. Because although these looks appear natural, there is definitely some prepping involved in the final product.

To recreate these looks this week, definitely leave the glossy lipsticks at home and use your favorite stain to create a powerful pout!