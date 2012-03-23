Best Celebrity Looks Of The Week: Classic Red Carpet Beauties

When it comes to a red carpet appearance, we really admire those celebs who can dress themselves up while still staying true to their own style. From bold lips to perfect liner placement, these celebs knew exactly how to glam up another boring red carpet event.
In this spring season, the key is to find the perfect balance between the bright colors you can’t wait to wear for summer and the dark tones you’ve been wearing all winter. These celebs achieved the lovely, spring-fresh looks with just a few swipes of color on their lips, a sheer blush on their cheek and the perfect amount of foundation.
Check out our picks for this week’s best celeb looks and tell us which style was your favorite!
We love how Claire Danes just let her hair down for this red carpet appearance. Plus, her pink lipstain really pops against her fair, dewy skin.
With a skin tone like this, basically the only lip is a bold lip. Megalyn looked glamourous and chic with these bold maroon hue.
We just can't get enough of this girl. Between her charm and ever present smile, it is hard for Jennifer Lawrence to look bad, but her amazing hair and pink pout don't hurt.
Ahna is the perfect example of how to do your makeup with bright clothing. Her light, pastel lip stood its own against her neon frock, plus her hair styled to the side adds a whimsical flair.
Lashes for days, gold liner and a glossy lip Hilarie Burton pulled out all the stops.