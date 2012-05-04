Best Celebrity Looks Of The Week: Bright Lips And Bronzed Skin

This week has been a big week for celebrity beauty. If celebrities such as Whitney Port weren’t traveling Down Under for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia, they were putting their best beauty foot forward to hang out with Barack Obama (and Michelle!) at the 98th Annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner or attending a slew of movie premieres. All in all, it’s been a full-time job keeping up with them!

We’ve seen a definite trend towards more bronzed skin (just in time for summer!) and the perennially popular bright lips, but this week celebs have also been experimenting with up-dos perfect for the warmer weather. So, if you’re looking for some beauty inspiration to take you into the weekend, click through our slideshow of the best of the week!