Best Celebrity Looks Of The Week: Blonde Bombshells

We can thank the Hunger Games for the plethora of red carpet looks this week. And while all the ladies looked like stunners, the blonde bombshells were the obvious standouts. Channeling the warm weather with their freshly colored blonde locks, we loved their bronzed cheeks, sheer peach blush and colorful pouts.
But the constant variable between all of these ladies would have to be their full, thick lashes. If we can take one thing away from this week’s looks is to not be afraid of testing out a few pairs of fake lashes. A quick and simple way to make any look go from simple to glamorous. From a thick black lash spotted on Miley Cyrus, to the thin and simple look on Jennifer Lawrence, lashes don’t have to be the main feature on a face. Use them to enhance your beauty look, not overpower.
While everyone else was admiring Jennifer's "Girl in Gold" dresses, we couldn't help swooning over her many red carpet beauty looks. Including this red lip and sleek hair combo
Villard/Sipa
Kristen Bell (our favorite Hunger Games fan) kept her hair simple, but beautifully styled this week. We love her half-up/ half-down look and loose beach waves. Very 60s chic if you ask us.
Marcocchi/Sipa
This singer shows the perfect balance between eye makeup and bold lips when she made an appearance this week.This sheer color blends perfectly with her skin tone and looks natural next to her full lashes.
McMullan/Sipa
Elizabeth's messy chignon, pulled back loosely with soft curls framing her face was a crowd pleaser at the Hunger Games' London red carpet affair.
Admedia
There were mixed reactions in our office about the dress Miley wore to Hunger Games LA premiere this week, but one thing we can all agree we are big fans of her tousled beach waves and full top lashes.
McMullan/Sipa