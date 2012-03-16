Best Celebrity Looks Of The Week: Blonde Bombshells

We can thank the Hunger Games for the plethora of red carpet looks this week. And while all the ladies looked like stunners, the blonde bombshells were the obvious standouts. Channeling the warm weather with their freshly colored blonde locks, we loved their bronzed cheeks, sheer peach blush and colorful pouts.

But the constant variable between all of these ladies would have to be their full, thick lashes. If we can take one thing away from this week’s looks is to not be afraid of testing out a few pairs of fake lashes. A quick and simple way to make any look go from simple to glamorous. From a thick black lash spotted on Miley Cyrus, to the thin and simple look on Jennifer Lawrence, lashes don’t have to be the main feature on a face. Use them to enhance your beauty look, not overpower.