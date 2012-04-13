Best Celebrity Looks Of The Week: Beauty To Strike Your Fancy

Milkmaid braids, red lips, fake lashes, top liner, peach lip gloss and metallic eye shadow, made all of these celebrities look our favorite for this week. It just goes to show that it only takes one statement look to make you unforgettable.
What each of these celebrities did was emphasize one feature without overpowering their entire look. Whether it was their lips, lashes or updo— you can take a cue from these red carpet ladies. We want to know: what was your favorite look from this week’s appearance. Was it Candice Accola’s milkmaid braid or Jessica Alba’s raspberry lip? Or was it Emma Roberts’ rosebud pout? Let us know in the comment section below!
This 'Vampire Diaries' star looked bohemian-chic with her milkmaid braid updo, peachy lip gloss and sheer cheek stain. We also like how she lined her entire waterline around her eyes to make her baby blues pop against her fair skin.
Photo:
Sipa /Byron Purvis/AdMedia/Sipa USA
A favorite young starlet of ours, Emma Roberts looked right on trend for spring with her bold brows, mile-long lashes and rosebud pout. What a natural beauty!
Photo:
Sipa /Crotty/McMullan/Sipa Press
Jessica Alba looked effortlessly chic with her pulled back ponytail, raspberry pink pout and sparkly eye shadow. Follow Jessica's lead and when you opt for a bold lip try an opaque eye shadow instead of a dark smokey eye.
Photo:
Sipa /Crotty/McMullan/Sipa Press
Lily Collins really upped her game with this red carpet look. With a slicked-back, low pony, perfectly-lined red lip and a heavy coat of top liner -- we don't have one complaint!
Photo:
Sipa /Billy Farrell/BFAnyc/Sipa USA
While ScarJo always looks flawless, this messy updo was what really caught our attention (What a good look for Prom, ladies!)
Photo:
Sipa /MARCOCCHI GIULIO/SIPA