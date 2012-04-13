Best Celebrity Looks Of The Week: Beauty To Strike Your Fancy

Milkmaid braids, red lips, fake lashes, top liner, peach lip gloss and metallic eye shadow, made all of these celebrities look our favorite for this week. It just goes to show that it only takes one statement look to make you unforgettable.

What each of these celebrities did was emphasize one feature without overpowering their entire look. Whether it was their lips, lashes or updo— you can take a cue from these red carpet ladies. We want to know: what was your favorite look from this week’s appearance. Was it Candice Accola’s milkmaid braid or Jessica Alba’s raspberry lip? Or was it Emma Roberts’ rosebud pout? Let us know in the comment section below!