Best Celebrity Looks of the Week: Beachy Waves and Smokey Eyes

This week was big for events in New York City; such as, at the celeb-centric Tribeca Film Festival. The beautiful ladies were obviously taking inspiration from the big trends for spring and summer, even when the weather is still a little blustery!

There was definitely a trend this week of ladies rocking red lips, soft and smokey eyes, and luminous skin. Beach waves also made an appearance on the red carpet as a chic and relaxed way to wear your hair at any event. The ladies were trying the neon trend in their fashion choices, so many stuck to a neutral pallete in their beauty routine.

Want to steal the look? Find your favorite punched-up neon fashion and try a nude lip with a soft grey, smokey eye. You’ll be ready to hit the red carpet just like these celebs!

