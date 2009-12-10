Celebrity Hair Heist: Ashlee Simpson-Wentz

Recently Ashlee Simpson-Wentz made her debut performance this month in the Broadway hit Chicago. Embodying the lead part as a murderess Roxie Hart, Ashlee traded in her famous fiery red hair color for an inky blacker-than-black hair hue. Offstage, her new hairstyle is a total “black rocker chick look,” says celebrity hair colorist Rita Hazan. “It’s really dark, but she’s young enough to pull it off,” says Hazan.

I agree Ashlee Simpson-Wentz is young–and edgy–enough to pull off this severe look, but I’d prefer to see her with a warmer, friendlier brunette hair color–the kind baby Bronx won’t mistake as the Wicked Witch of the West and have a freak out. I couldn’t help but put her in the Makeover Studio and try on a few looks.



Here Ashlee Simpson is wearing Anne Hathaway‘s warm medium brown bob. This brunette hue isn’t too far off from her previous red hair (which I really liked), but still has enough moxie to play Roxie.



A slightly darker look is Terri Seymour‘s chocolate brown hair color. In fact, I don’t think anyone can go wrong with this flattering neutral brown hair color.



And the darkest I think she should go is Kim Kardashian‘s raven black locks. Thanks to some major shine and some warm undertones, this black hair color looks more sexy than severe.

Which one do you like best? Tell me!

