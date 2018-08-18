StyleCaster
23 Celebrity Updos to Copy for Your Next Night Out

by
Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images. Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage. Taylor Hill/Getty Images. Design: Alison Kahler.

The year 2018 has gifted us with an unexpected celebrity trend: an updated ode to those basic but always dependable hairstyles. First, we watched a slew of ladies chop off their long locks or embrace embellished buzz cuts. Then, it seemed everyone couldn’t stop styling their strands into a half-up, half-down variation. And now, the classic updo is having its time in the spotlight.

MORE: Celebs Can’t Stop Wearing the Half-Up, Half-Down Hairstyle

Though we’re always up for a laidback ponytail or easy topknot, it’s been refreshing to see A-listers take advantage of awards season and beyond by experimenting with fancier looks that give the neck some breathing room. If you need inspo for your next night out, peruse some of this year’s best Hollywood ‘dos ahead.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 23
STYLECASTER | The Cutest Celebrity Updos | Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham

At the 2018 amfAR Gala.

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | The Cutest Celebrity Updos | Zoe Kravitz
Zoë Kravitz

At the 2018 Met Gala.

Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | The Cutest Celebrity Updos | Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o

At the 2018 Accessories Council ACE Awards.

Photo: Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | The Cutest Celebrity Updos | Constance Lau
Constance Lau

At the Hollywood premiere of Crazy Rich Asians.

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | The Cutest Celebrity Updos | Saoirse Ronan
Saoirse Ronan

At the 2018 Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala.

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | The Cutest Celebrity Updos | Tessa Thompson
Tessa Thompson

At the 2018 Met Gala.

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | The Cutest Celebrity Updos | Lili Reinhart
Lili Reinhart

At the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards.

Photo: Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | The Cutest Celebrity Updos | Rihanna
Rihanna

At the UK premiere of Ocean's 8.

Photo: Jeff Spicer/FilmMagic.
STYLECASTER | The Cutest Celebrity Updos | Bresha Webb
Bresha Webb

At the NYC premiere of BlacKkKlansman.

Photo: Gary Gershoff/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | The Cutest Celebrity Updos | Larsen Thompson
Larsen Thompson

At the premiere of Mile 22.

Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | The Cutest Celebrity Updos | Zendaya
Zendaya

At the Australian premiere of The Greatest Showman.

Photo: Don Arnold/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | The Cutest Celebrity Updos | Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie

At the 2018 Critic's Choice Awards.

Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | The Cutest Celebrity Updos | Allison Williams
Allison Williams

At the 2018 SAG Awards.

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | The Cutest Celebrity Updos | Issa Rae
Issa Rae

At the L.A. premiere of Black Panther.

Photo: JB Lacroix/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | The Cutest Celebrity Updos | Cardi B.
Cardi B

At the 2018 Grammy Awards.

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | The Cutest Celebrity Updos | Tiffany Haddish
Tiffany Haddish

At the 2018 Academy Awards.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | The Cutest Celebrity Updos | Andra Day
Andra Day

At the 2018 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic.
STYLECASTER | The Cutest Celebrity Updos | Logan Browning
Logan Browning

At the 2018 VH1 Trailblazer Honors.

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | The Cutest Celebrity Updos | Danielle Brooks
Danielle Brooks

At the NYC premiere of BlacKkKlansman.

Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | The Cutest Celebrity Updos | Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel

At the 2018 Golden Globe Awards.

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | The Cutest Celebrity Updos | Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi

At the NYC premiere of BlacKkKlansman.

Photo: Earl Gibson III/FilmMagic.
STYLECASTER | The Cutest Celebrity Updos | Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez

At the Hollywood premiere of Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation.

Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | The Cutest Celebrity Updos | Kehlani
Kehlani

At the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.

