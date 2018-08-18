23 Celebrity Updos to Copy for Your Next Night Out

The year 2018 has gifted us with an unexpected celebrity trend: an updated ode to those basic but always dependable hairstyles. First, we watched a slew of ladies chop off their long locks or embrace embellished buzz cuts. Then, it seemed everyone couldn’t stop styling their strands into a half-up, half-down variation. And now, the classic updo is having its time in the spotlight.

Though we’re always up for a laidback ponytail or easy topknot, it’s been refreshing to see A-listers take advantage of awards season and beyond by experimenting with fancier looks that give the neck some breathing room. If you need inspo for your next night out, peruse some of this year’s best Hollywood ‘dos ahead.