The 10 Coolest Celebrity Hairstyles to try This Summer

The 10 Coolest Celebrity Hairstyles to try This Summer

The 10 Coolest Celebrity Hairstyles to try This Summer
Summer calls for a hair change, which of course, calls for an obligatory Instagram pic. And if you’ve looked at your social media feed at least once in the last week, you already know that celebrities have gotten the memo. Sure, they’ve been blowing up our Instagram feeds with their short-hair transformations, like Kim Kardashian’s sleek, center-parted lob, or Zoë Kravitz’s textured pixie cut, but they’ve also given us a zillion pretty, low-maintenance hairstyle ideas, like fishtail braids, beachy waves, and messy lobs, that we’re really, really digging.

And thanks to them, we’re feeling surprisingly inspired to ditch our normal sweaty topknots and actually—dare we say it—try to do something with our hair this summer. So whether it’s Shay Mitchell’s signature beachy waves, or Lea Michelle’s messy fishtail ponytail that gets you inspired, we rounded up the 10 best, prettiest celebrity hairstyles to try a.s.a.p., before you get stuck in yet another summer hair rut. Click through to see our favorites, get ready to take all of the selfies.

Credit: Instagram | @oliviaculpo

Alicia Keys' rolled and charmed braids
Alicia Keys' rolled and charmed braids
Photo: instagram / @essence
Lea Michele's bubble fishtail braid
Lea Michele's bubble fishtail braid
Photo: instagram / @leamichele
Emma Watson's twisted and clipped ponytail
Emma Watson's twisted and clipped ponytail
Photo: instagram / @hairbyadir
Cara Delevingne's one-sided twist braid
Cara Delevingne's one-sided twist braid
Photo: instagram / @mararoszak
Selena Gomez's messy bob
Selena Gomez's messy bob
Photo: instagram / @selenagomez
Jourdan Dunn's albaso braids and curls
Jourdan Dunn's albaso braids and curls
Photo: instagram / @jourdandunn
Shay Mitchell's long beachy waves
Shay Mitchell's long beachy waves
Photo: instagram / @shaymitchell
Ashley Graham's slicked-back, half-up ponytail
Ashley Graham's slicked-back, half-up ponytail
Photo: instagram / @ashleygraham
Zoë Kravitz's textured pixie
Zoë Kravitz's textured pixie
Photo: instagram / @zoeisabellakravitz

