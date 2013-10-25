Best of the Week: Miley Cyrus, Lea Michele, More Wear Slicked Back Hair

Listen up ladies, slick and sleek hair is officially in and we have the celebrities to prove it! The beautiful women of Hollywood had their fair share of events to attend this week, and many of them decided to pull back their strands, putting their envious bone structure and gorgeous makeup on display.

If the wet hair look isn’t your favorite trend this fall, then fortunately for you there are plenty of other beauty trends to lust over in this week’s slideshow. From Doutzen Kroes’ matte red lip to Natalie Portman’s brand new haircut, the hair and makeup envy is endless. Check out the slideshow above to see our best in beauty this week and let us know in the comments below which celebrity look was your favorite.

