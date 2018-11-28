11 Celebrity Shag Hairstyles That’ll Inspire Your Next Throwback Look

Scroll To See More Images

As we look back on another year past, we can’t help but notice an uptick in all things nostalgia. Be it the return of ’90s sitcoms with an updated storyline, third and fourth movie remakes or the re-issuing of classic beauty products, throwbacks are the current du jour and if our spidey senses are still in tact, we’d say they aren’t going anywhere. In fact, they’ll only get bigger and more frequent in the New Year.

Of course, those who pay close attention to the evolution of beauty trends know that it’s a constant shift from old to new and new to old. More often than not, what we’re trying on for size drew its inspiration from a past product, trend or moment, so we’re never really done looking back as we move forward. And over the past couple of years, one hairstyle in particular has reminded us of that delicate balance.

The shag cut, a look that had its heyday in the 60s and 70s, is the epitome of an effortless, “I woke up like this” aesthetic. It’s often emphasized by layers, an abundance of volume and texture, as well as choppy or thick ends. And as evidenced by countless celebs both past and present, it’s a suitable ‘do for any texture and length. Also, being that there’s so much going on atop the crown, maintenance is relatively easy because even when you don’t have time to brush or style before running out the door, the mussed up look works anyway.

Should you want to give your hair a permanent #TBT edge, we highly recommend starting with a little inspo and tracking down a stylist you can trust with cutting your hair into the proper layers and angles. Ahead are 11 celebs who have mastered the classic style, all while giving it their own unique twist.

Chloë Sevigny

Somewhere between a pixie cut and classic bob, the indie darling managed to pull off an effortless-looking shag at the 2013 SXSW Festival.

Ciara

Though she typically opts for waist-length hair on the red carpet and stage, we can’t help but highlight a rare moment: Ciara with short hair. Back in 2016, the singer hit NYFW in a stylish shag with eyebrow-grazing bangs.

Taylor Swift

One of our favorite hair moments for the record-breaking performer happened in 2016, when she opted for platinum blonde hair, cut into an ear-length shag.

Chloe Grace Moretz

The actress looked as though she stepped out of a time machine from the ’70s when she opted for this standout style at the TrevorLIVE Los Angeles 2016 fundraiser.

Gabrielle Union

Proving that the shag also looks gorgeous on textured hair, the actress (and new mom) teased out her tresses with a chic part down the middle for the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards.

Zendaya

Who better than one of Hollywood’s fiercest hair chameleons to absolutely slay in this throwback do at the 2017 Variety Power Of Young Hollywood event?

Alexa Chung

The British fashionista has rarely deviated from her signature style–an updated version of the shag, which she paired with a pink lip at the 2017 FN Achievement Awards.

Allison Williams

For the 2017 British Independent Film Awards, the Get Out star brought out her inner rock star in this sexy shag with dark roots and heavy eyeliner to match.

Halle Berry

Though we’ll always love her iconic pixie cut, we’re equally obsessed with this smoothed-out shag she wore to ICON MANN”s 2018 Pre-Oscar Dinner.

January Jones

In April 2018, the Last Man on Earth actress looked more radiant than ever in a wavy shag that could also classify as a lob (long bob).

Kristen Stewart

For Chanel’s Cruise Collection show in May 2018, the actress gave her shag an elevated, high fashion edge by slicking it back.