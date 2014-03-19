Peek Inside the Refrigerators of 8 Top Celebrities

We’ve all heard the saying, “You are what you eat,” so does that mean that your refrigerator is the ultimate crystal ball when it comes to getting to know a person and their habits?
Letting others look at the contents of your fridge is allowing that voyeur some serious access into your life. Not only can you learn if someone’s a health nut or a junk-food junkie, but you can also gauge just how often folks actually eat at home. That’s why the idea of peeking into the fridges of famous folks seems so enticing.
From George Clooney‘s healthy shelves to Kris Jenner‘s over-the-top organization, take a peek at what’s behind the custom stainless steel doors of some of the biggest celebs on the planet, and get to know them just a wee bit better in the process.
Beyoncé Knowles
Beyoncé opened up her home during a photoshoot, during which her fridge and its contents became the props. While she was flirting with the camera, us fridge voyeurs got a chance to peek at the kinds of things the superstar keeps in stock. As expected, there are plenty of healthy items like a bowl of citrus fruits, carrot sticks, and a package of eggs, along with several condiments and drinks.
Kris Jenner
Self proclaimed "momager" Kris Jenner basically has the beverage section of a 7-11 right in her house. Her self-professed OCD is clear from this display, not that we aren't seriously coveting a fridge like this. She captioned the photo of her handiwork on Instagram with, "Since my first house, I STILL don't understand why this makes me so happy to have my kitchen fridge organized like this, or why I can't sleep at night when it's not. #OCD #amIcrazy?! #neverstoporganizing #lovespringcleaninganditsnotspring."
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey shared photos of herself and daughter Monroe searching (in the freezer, technically) for the perfect late night snack, deciding between pints of Häagen-Dazs or popsicles. The singer captioned the photo saying, "Midnight snacks with miss Monroe!"
Yolanda Foster
"Real Housewife" star Yolanda Foster's famous fridge has its own Twitter account ("#RHOBH puts food on my shelves"). Now, how many other appliances do you know that have over 13,000 followers? The floor-to-ceiling glass refrigerator resides in her Malibu mansion where the food is always arranged as if it is works of art in a museum gallery.
Joseph Simmons
Joseph Simmons (otherwise known as Rev. Run), founding member of the hip-hop group Run DMC and practicing minister, recently lost over 20 pounds by cutting back on junk food. Meanwhilel, his fridge has become a source of family tension because his children still want to eat their favorite foods, according to the music industry veteran. From the contents of the fridge its clear he has a propensity for San Pellegrino soda and strawberries.
George Clooney
George Clooney opened up his home (and refrigerator) to CBS cameras in 2012. At the time, the actor was on a serious health kick, filling his fridge with everything from vitamins to aloe juice. "There is a lady who makes salads for me and some sort of a juice thing," he shared. "One of my New Year's resolutions was to eat better and to do one of those cleanses. Really glad I did that."
Brian Atwood
Shoe designer Brian Atwood shared a photo of his fridge fully stocked with provisions when super storm Sandy was about to hit New York City on his Istagram account in late 2012. Orange juice, milk, and hummus are clearly some of his go-tos.
Christy Turlington
Christy Turlington has long been an advocate for healthy living, so it's no surpise that the supermodel's fridge is filled with a well-rounded assortment of healthy choices. The ageless beauty keeps plenty of leafy greens on hand and stays hydrated with coconut water and almond milk.
