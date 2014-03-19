Peek Inside the Refrigerators of 8 Top Celebrities

We’ve all heard the saying, “You are what you eat,” so does that mean that your refrigerator is the ultimate crystal ball when it comes to getting to know a person and their habits?

Letting others look at the contents of your fridge is allowing that voyeur some serious access into your life. Not only can you learn if someone’s a health nut or a junk-food junkie, but you can also gauge just how often folks actually eat at home. That’s why the idea of peeking into the fridges of famous folks seems so enticing.

From George Clooney‘s healthy shelves to Kris Jenner‘s over-the-top organization, take a peek at what’s behind the custom stainless steel doors of some of the biggest celebs on the planet, and get to know them just a wee bit better in the process.