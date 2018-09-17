StyleCaster
50 Celebrity Hairstyles That’ll Make You Want Red Hair

by
Photo: Getty Images. Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER.

A dye job is never to be taken lightly. Whether you’re going bright in blonde, sultry in black or all over the place in a multicolor combo, altering your hair color requires a bit of labor and a commitment to maintenance. And while certain shades garner a bit more praise than others, we must admit that red is always the color du jour.

Regardless of what your natural hue is, moving into scarlet territory is guaranteed to always turn heads and activate your inner badass. As with most hair changes, the inspiration stage is of utmost importance. And per usual, no place provides more inspo than the red carpet. If you’re thinking of tiptoeing into red hair territory, here’s a wave of celebrity looks that’ll make you want to finally take the plunge.

1 of 50
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Red Head Hairstyles | Rihanna
Rihanna

At the Today show summer concert series in May 2011.

Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Red Head Hairstyles | Ariel Winter
Ariel Winter

At the premiere of Planes: Fire & Rescue in July 2014.

Photo: Amanda Edwards/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Red Head Hairstyles | Amy Adams
Amy Adams

At the 2014 LACMA Art + Film Gala.

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Red Head Hairstyles | Monica
Monica

At the 2015 BET Awards.

Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Red Head Hairstyles | Cardi B.
Cardi B

At a Tanduay Rum event in March 2017.

Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Tanduay Rum.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Red Head Hairstyles | Madelaine Petsch
Madelaine Petsch

At the premiere of Annabelle: Creation in August 2017.

Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Red Head Hairstyles | Christina Hendricks
Christina Hendricks

At the premiere of Crooked House in December 2017.

Photo: Gary Gershoff/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Red Head Hairstyles | Madelaine Brewer
Madeline Brewer

At the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Red Head Hairstyles | Jillian Hervey
Jillian Hervey

At the 7th Annual #KnockOutHeartDisease campaign launch in February 2018.

Photo: Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Red Head Hairstyles | Rhapsody
Rhapsody

At the premiere of Rapture at SXSW in March 2018.

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SXSW.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Red Head Hairstyles | Natasha Lyonne
Natasha Lyonne

At the premiere of Show Dogs in May 2018.

Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Red Head Hairstyles | Isla Fisher
Isla Fisher

At the premiere of Tag in June 2018.

Photo: JB Lacroix/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Red Head Hairstyles | Karen Gillan
Karen Gillan

At the premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp in June 2018.

Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Red Head Hairstyles | Tilda Swinton
Tilda Swinton

At the premiere of Io Sono L'Amore in March 2010.

STYLECASTER | Celebrity Red Head Hairstyles | Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore

At the the Natural Resources Defense Council's Ocean Initiative Benefit in June 2011.

Photo: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Red Head Hairstyles | Dascha Polanco
Dascha Polanco

At the Broadway Sings for Pride event in June 2015.

Photo: John Lamparski/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Red Head Hairstyles | Karen Elson
Karen Elson

At Chanel's Paris Fashion Week show in March 2016.

Photo: Dominique Charriau/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Red Head Hairstyles | Sophie Turner
Sophie Turner

At the Game of Thrones season 6 premiere in April 2016.

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Red Head Hairstyles | Bryce Dallas Howard
Bryce Dallas Howard

At the 2016 Critics' Choice Awards.

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Red Head Hairstyles | Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts

At the 2017 Academy Awards.

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Red Head Hairstyles | Brittany Snow
Brittany Snow

At the 2017 CMA Awards.

Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Red Head Hairstyles | Ellie Kemper
Ellie Kemper

At an HBO event in November 2017.

Photo: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Red Head Hairstyles | Rumer Willis
Rumer Willis

At the InStyle Post-Golden Globes Party in January 2018.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Red Head Hairstyles | Daisy Ridley
Daisy Ridley

At the 2018 Rakuten TV Empire Awards.

Photo: Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Red Head Hairstyles |
Iskra Lawrence

At the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Sink or Swim in May 2018.

STYLECASTER | Celebrity Red Head Hairstyles | Florence Welch
Florence Welch

At SiriusXM Studios in June 2018.

Photo: Manny Carabel/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Red Head Hairstyles | Hayley Williams
Hayley Williams

At the 2013 Teen Choice Awards.

Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Red Head Hairstyles | Lil Kim
Lil Kim

At the 2002 Grammy Awards.

Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Red Head Hairstyles | Janet Jackson
Janet Jackson

At a Velvet Rope signing in October 1997.

STYLECASTER | Celebrity Red Head Hairstyles | Kelis
Kelis

At the Flesh Tone album release party in July 2010.

Photo: Jerritt Clark/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Red Head Hairstyles | Tyra Banks
Tyra Banks

At the America's Next Top Model season three finale party in December 2004.

Photo: J. Shearer/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Red Head Hairstyles | Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst

At the 2006 Cannes Film Festival.

Photo: George Pimentel/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Red Head Hairstyles | Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson

At the 2011 Guys Choice Awards.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Contributor.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Red Head Hairstyles | Lily Cole
Lily Cole

At the Berlin International Film Festival in February 2009.

Photo: Dominique Charriau/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Red Head Hairstyles | Lana Del Rey
Lana Del Rey

At the 2012 Met Gala.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Red Head Hairstyles | Laura Prepon
Laura Prepon

At Netflix's Arrested Development season 4 premiere in April 2013.

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Red Head Hairstyles | Rachel McAdams
Rachel McAdams

At the world premiere of About Time in August 2013.

Photo: Dave M. Benett/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Red Head Hairstyles | Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts

In 2000.

Photo: Steve Azzara/Corbis via Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Red Head Hairstyles | Lily Collins
Lily Collins

At a Sony Pictures event in June 2016.

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Red Head Hairstyles | Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne

At the 2016 Critics' Choice Awards.

Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images for Fashion Media.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Red Head Hairstyles |
Eleanor Tomlinson

At the BAFTA Television Awards in May 2017.

Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Red Head Hairstyles | Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan

At the 2017 amfAR Gala.

Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Red Head Hairstyles | Shirley Manson
Shirley Manson

At the 2018 NME Awards.

Photo: Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Red Head Hairstyles | Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer

At SiriusXM studios in April 2018.

Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Red Head Hairstyles | Molly Ringwald
Molly Ringwald

At the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival.

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Red Head Hairstyles | Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain

At the New York screening of Woman Walks Ahead.

Photo: Michael Loccisano/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Red Head Hairstyles | DJ Kim Anh
DJ Kim Anh

At the premiere of Susan Bartsch: On Top in September 2018.

Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Red Head Hairstyles | Debra Messing
Debra Messing

At the 2018 Television Advocacy Awards.

Photo: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Red Head Hairstyles | Geri Halliwell
Geri Halliwell

At the Spice Girls Reunion in June 2007.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Red Head Hairstyles | Blake Lively
Blake Lively

At the 2011 TIME 100 Gala.

Photo: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for TIME.

