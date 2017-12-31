9 Sweat-Breaking Workout Moves Celebrity Personal Trainers Swear By

One of the hardest parts of working out (after getting up and going to the gym, of course) is figuring out what to do. There are hundreds of workout moves out there, but which ones actually work? We’ll let stars like Kate Hudson, Khloé Kardashian, Ariel Winter, and Lea Michele tell you. Though what you do really depends on your body and your focus areas, these celebrities (and their personal trainers) are doing something right if their exercise Instagram posts are coveted by legions of fitness enthusiasts out there.

To find out what A-listers do exactly to get into tip-top shape, we rounded up nine sweat-breaking moves for you to try out. Whether you want legs like Jennifer Aniston or an ass like a Kardashian, the best of the best celebrity personal trainers have you covered. Check out the workout moves celebrity personal trainers swear by, ahead.