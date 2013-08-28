Shady Celebrities: Can You Guess the Stars’ Natural Hair Color?

When it comes to hair color, celebrities have a hard time making up their minds. Their sudden shade change is always a sight to see (any time Miley Cyrus changes her hair the Internet breaks), and their brave moves to give themselves makeovers inspires us. Nothing makes us want to run to our local drugstore to pick an at-home dye kit or make a coveted appointment with the hottest salon in town than a trendy hue we’ve seen atop our favorite star’s head.
A starlet changing her hair color is nothing new. Katy Perry has been playing with candy-colored hues for the better part of her 20s, and Rihanna has worked every color under the sun. What’s really shocking, though, is when a celebrity’s natural hair color is shocking. Ever wonder whether Kristen Stewart’s hair is naturally brunette? Or if Kate Moss is naturally a blonde? Get ready to play the guessing game, because the celebrities above aren’t who you think they are.
Do you know Scarlett or Kristen's natural hair color?
We've seen blonde hair on Kate Moss for years (even back to her CK days). She's often stayed in the blonde lane even when she's gone a bit darker than her usual honey hue, but do you know what Kate's original hair color was?
Ashley Tisdale went blonde once she scored the role of her lifetime as Sharpay in "High School Musical, but she's played with colors for years. Any guesses as to what her natural color is?
Brown! Back before her Disney darling days, Ashley had a mousy brown hair color.
Kristen Stewart may look like a natural brunette, but the hair color she was born with shows a much lighter side of the star. Any guesses?
Back in her "Panic Room"days, Kristen wore her true blonde roots.
While Lana del Rey went a caramelized blonde for the cover of her "Paradise" EP, lately she's been fond of chocolate shades and sometimes straight-up black, which goes with her film noir appeal.
Iconic supermodel Linda Evangelista has tried every hair color under the sun. Blonde, brunette, red and all the sub-hues in-between, as well as varying lengths to boot. We really believe Linda can do no wrong, but we're curious: Do you know her true hair color?
Scarlett Johansson has gone raven-haired a few time in her career, but often she doesn't steer too far away from her signature old Hollywood blonde locks. Her blonde color may look natural, but looks are deceiving.
She may have stuck with her deep burgundy lipstick, but Scarlett strayed from her natural brown hair in the early 2000s.
Though being a brunette suits Sofia Vergara and the characters she plays well, it's not a trait that was bestowed upon her at birth.
Sofia was born a blonde, and we think she looks sun-kissed and glowing with the lighter locks.
