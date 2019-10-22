21 Headline-Worthy Celeb Manicures We Just Had to Screenshot in 2019

Scroll To See More Images

Whether you get your nails done by a professional, do them yourself, or leave them plain-Jane, there’s no questioning that the small canvas has become a place for big creativity. And that’s not to say bare nails or simply adorned ones are lacking. It’s just this year’s best celebrity nails are not only cute, covetable colors, but certified artistry, I would happily recreate, too.

2019 has hardly been disappointing on the A-list front. It gave us graphic maximalist nails with a smattering of sleek minimalist trends to balance out the bold. It went from bead appliques, jewels, and lengthy tips to subtle design and color. And who is nailing (yes, pun intended) these looks? Why, all your favorite celebrities, of course. So, I scoured Instagram to find the best phalanges around since the beginning of the year, and there were tons to choose from. For now, here are 21 best of the best nail-fies from Kylie Jenner, Kerry Washington, and more that are sure to offer plenty of oggle time and inspiration.

Madison Beer

The pastel rainbow is giving us major cotton vibes in the best way possible.

Kerry Washington

The best way to punch up a white manicure seems to be with gold detailing.

Sofia Richie

Neon had a moment during summer 2019, and this take on the trend is subtle yet dynamic.

Justine Skye

Minimalism can take a seat with these bauble 3D pastel flowers and hearts.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Ok, sometimes minimalism works as Huntington-Whiteley shows us with this double-reverse french manicure.

Gigi Hadid

The kitsch train is fully aboard with these fruity tips.

Lila Moss

Add rhinestones to make your punk black nails a little more elegant.

Lala Anthony

Cuteness aside, these bandana nails are pure artistry.

Bella Hadid

In case you want everyone to remember just who they are talking to, put your initial on your thumb with a French manicure.

Normani

Once again, neon reigns supreme in this bright orange French manicure.

Tana Mongeau

These nails are girly and sweet in a way that makes you still feel like the adult you are.

Khloe Kardashian

Elevate your French manicure with neon yellow and crescent moon edge.

Kylie Jenner

A modern day take on the friendship necklaces we had in fifth grade, but much much better.

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid

The geometric design on Lipa’s nails is cute enough, but when paired to be matching with Hadid, we’re just about losing it.

Lana Condor

Simple and sweet, Condor mixes up her pink manicure with pink jewels on each tip.

Kim Kardashian

Feeling like we could swim in Kardashian’s blue marble nails.

Hailee Steinfeld

Green with envy at Steinfeld’s encrusted jewels and holographic vibes.

Selena Gomez

The fall color we’ve all been dreaming of, plus added depth and detail: sign us up.

Lizzo

Who says manicures have to stop at the nail? Make like Lizzo and bring your manicure down your entire hand with rhinestones and a bold color.

Hailey Bieber

Sometimes a simple swipe of color at the tip is all you need.

Katy Perry

Bonus pedicure content, but also obsessed with the clear tips and metallic half-moons on the fingers.